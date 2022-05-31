Popplewell, Hatchet named to All-Region Tournament team

The Laker Baseball team, led by a strong performance on the mound by senior Nathan Lawson, knocked off the 11th Region Champion Madison Central Indians by a score of 2-1 in the opening round of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop KHSAA Baseball State Tournament Thursday evening. Lawson got the nod and...
Adair County High School rookie sprinter Mya Miller will probably run the biggest race of her young competitive career when she represents the Lady Indians this weekend at the Kentucky State High School Track Meet in Lexington. Miller, who finished third last week at the Region 2 championships in Elizabethtown,...
Maggie Grace Howard, of Salyersville, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Competition this June 16-18th at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Kelly Howard. She will be a senior at Magoffin County High School this fall. For the talent portion of the competition, Maggie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Rise up” by Andra Day. Through Maggies’s platform HER Health she wants to educate young girls and boys about body positivity, exercise and healthy living. Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Maggie compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s men’s basketball team will be taking a trip to the Bahamas in August to prepare for the upcoming season. According to kentuckybahamastour.com, the Wildcats will play four games August 8-14 at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. Kentucky plays against the Dominican Republic National Team on August 10, a team from Mexico on August 11, the Carleton University Ravens from Ottawa, Ontario on August 13, and the Bahamas National Team on August 14.
Rickey Pierce, Jr., 31, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Friday, June 3rd, at University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington, KY. Ricky was born in Indianapolis, IN on July 31, 1990, a son of Joanna (Stewart) Pierce and Ricky Pierce. He worked as a tree trimmer. Ricky JR. is survived by.
We’ve recently shared stories telling the history of southern Kentucky communities, like Kyrock and South Union. This week, we’re heading north to Hart County, where we find the area’s largest thriving Amish community. During the late 1980s, these families began migrating to the Horse Cave and Munfordville area from Geauga County, Ohio.
Video filmed and produced by James England, Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital 2022. The Angels Team of Century Twenty-One Advantage Realty, comprised of local realtors Tina Clay, April Nalle, and Ronda Tipton, recently partnered with Colonial Flag Foundation to bring a Field of Honor to our community in recognition of the nation’s Veterans and active duty service members. HealingField.org states “Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor All Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.”
Jane H. Smith, 75, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 1st, at Russell County Hospital. Jane was born in Somerset, KY on September 23, 1946, a daughter of the late Ama (Gaskins) and Arvis Ray Holt. Jane is survived by. husband, James (Jim) C. Smith, of Russell Springs,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More free concerts were announced Wednesday for the 118th Kentucky State Fair. Fair organizers announced three more performers, including a Thursday, Aug. 18, show by Russell Dickerson with Tyler Booth and a Saturday, Aug. 20, show featuring Black Stone Cherry and Ayron Jones. Happy Together Tour...
UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Robert Zerkle was canceled as of 10:09 a.m. Saturday, according to Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for Robert Zerkle.
After getting a divorce at 40, I wasn't ready or looking forward to dating again. In fact, it made me sick just thinking about it. But, eventually, loving the company of men, I caved. Once I moved to another state for a job, I joined match.com. I quickly learned that...
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After an announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse racing facilities. The new additions will feed into one of Kentucky’s most popular passions of horse racing. At the end of 2021, officials with the Cumberland Mint facility broke ground...
The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
There were a total of 22 new COVID cases reported in Russell County last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That’s up 12 cases from what was reported the week prior. Russell County’s incidence rate is also the 45th highest in the state, with a rate...
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traffic on I-75 southbound in Scott County is still moving slow after a semi flipped at the 134 mile marker. The Scott County Fire Department said it happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re still working to remove the semi. They don’t know how the...
Kentucky officials are offering a chance to fish for free this weekend. Everyone is invited to participate at Kentucky lakes, streams and rivers on June 4-5, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. Although people don’t need licenses or permits to fish, they still must...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Lexington is $4.40. In Kentucky, it’s $4.42 and, nationally, it’s $4.67 a gallon. However, drivers say, whatever it costs, they still have...
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Spencer County Public Schools Board of Education voted to begin the process to fire the district's superintendent. After nearly two hours behind closed doors, the board voted to begin the legal process to remove Superintendent Chuck Adams, who has been on administrative paid leave since April 2021 accused of sexual harassment.
The City of Somerset will make history on Saturday, June 11, when officials unveil the newly renovated Virginia Theater to the public. A free community open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11 at the venue, located at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset. The event marks the first time this facility has been open to the public in a quarter of a century — built-in 1922, The Virginia has been vacant since 1994 when an ice storm caused the building’s roof to collapse.
