Trash/Recycling Collection Delayed Due to Holiday

The Madison Common Council is considering steps to cut down on light pollution – and begin the process of labeling Madison as a Dark Sky city. Last week, the council introduced two related items: one, a proposed ordinance that would mandate light shields. The other, a proposed resolution for the city to join the International Dark-Sky Association, or IDA, a group dedicated to fighting light pollution.
Registration: Meal & transportation reservations and cancellations should be made by calling (608) 512-0000 Ext. 2001 by 10:00 a.m. the Wednesday prior to the meal you want to attend. When: Lunch is served at Noon each Friday - Try to arrive after 11:45 to avoid having to wait to be seated. Where: Main Room of the Monona Senior Center Who Can Participate: Anyone who registers and is over 60.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cast a line and get ready to fish on Lake Monona this summer. Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats. The brand-new bass tracker fishing boats fit up to three people and include a motor. Madison Boats President Tyler Leeper says this type of boat is easy to use for veteran anglers and those new to the sport.
MADISON, Wis. — Construction is underway on a new outpatient VA clinic on Madison’s far northeast side. Officials from the Madison VA Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony for the clinic in the 4900 block of Eastpark Boulevard Wednesday morning. When it opens, the 30,000-square-foot facility will serve an estimated 5,000 or more veterans from portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Madison’s east side Sunday night. Initial reports indicated fire and smoke were seen on the back side of a house in the 1200 block of E. Johnson St. Crews arrived on scene at 7:02 p.m.
Forward Management of Madison has submitted a proposal to the city for a large housing project near East Towne Mall, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Signature Pointe Apartments project would include 463 apartments in four buildings and underground parking on a 14.5-acre site next to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on East Springs Drive. The development is the first to be proposed in the area since the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan was approved by the city in February. In addition to the 42 efficiencies, 222 one-bedroom, 186 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments, the complex would include 357 surface parking spaces, 350 underground parking spaces, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. If approved, construction could begin in the fall with completion slated for 2024.
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A local health system created a new program to address a critical nursing shortage. UW Health’s “Internal Travel Program” started in January. It came in response to UW Health’s Madison hospital lost 130 nurses over six months. Many left for better pay as traveling nurses, which created added stress for overworked […]
Seven residents of an apartment complex on Wilson Street in Cobb were evacuated after a fire started in a storage room around 8:30pm Tuesday. A report says a caller alerted the Iowa County Communications Center of the fire and attempted to put out the fire, but flames, smoke, and sparks continued. The Cobb Fire Department, Cobb First Responders and Highland EMS were paged to the scene. The Highland Fire Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Investigations, and Iowa County Emergency Management were all requested to report to the scene. As a result of the heavy smoke, all seven residents, one cat and two dogs were evacuated for the night. The Badger Chapter of Red Cross assisted the residents with temporary housing needs for the night. No injuries were reported.
Environmental groups are sounding the alarm after drinking water wells in the communities of Marshfield and Adams were shut down last week due to tests by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that found levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluroralkyl substances) high enough to be harmful for humans. Bill Davis,...
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police in Sun Prairie have given the all-clear after asking the public to avoid the area near Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive due to an “ongoing situation.” In an updated alert, the city’s police department said the area is now safe to return. In an updated release, police said they responded to a report of...
PORTAGE, Wis. — To anyone who rides a motorcycle, there’s nothing like the feeling of the open air on the open road. A woman in Portage wanted to experience that feeling one last time, and on Tuesday she did, rumbling down the pavement with an entourage to make sure her ride was smooth.
Grab your sunscreen because summer is here and it's time to hit the water at this fun, giant water park in Wisconsin!. When it's 90 degrees, sun is blaring down on you, and you're just overheating like crazy, you know you'd rather be in the water. The perfect place to beat the heat? At Fondy Aqua Park in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Yup, they have activities for the entire family and you won't be disappointed.
Whether you do it once a month or not at all, the evidence of No Mow (or Low Mow) May is easily observed across the city and county: just look for tall grass, growing dandelions and buzzing bees. The trend has swept the state, first originating in Appleton in May...
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers should expect lane closures on Highway 30 starting Tuesday as crews work to resurface the roadway. The construction work will take place between Fair Oaks Avenue and Interstate 39/90. Crews will also work to repair parts of the westbound bridge over Fair Oaks Avenue. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the highway will remain...
For decades, Thursday afternoons on 89.9/WORT-FM were for “Strictly Jazz Sounds” hosted by Steve Braunginn and Jane Reynolds. Now the pair is hanging up their headphones. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., members of the local jazz community will send them off with a performance at Café CODA, 1224 Williamson St. Produced by Johannes Wallmann, the session will include Hanah Jon Taylor, Russ Johnson, Darren Sterud, Nick Moran and more. Tickets cost $20.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department investigated an incident Tuesday afternoon at Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive, reporting a heavy police presence at the scene. The agency sent out an alert around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, reporting there was heavy police presence in the area. Sun Prairie PD...
One of my favorite things to do, right here in Verona, is bike riding. What I found most enjoyable was looking at Verona lawns in May. It was the second year of “No Mow May” month. The city has been encouraging property owners to let their lawns go wild for one month to save the pollinators.
MADISON, Wis. — The ramp from northbound Interstate 39/90 to the westbound Beltline will again be closed overnight for several days this week for construction work, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The closures start at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights and run through 5 a.m. the following mornings. Lane closures are also set to happen between 7...
