Middle River, MD

Boat Collision in Middle River Causes Injuries, Damages Vessels

 2 days ago
A nighttime collision between two powerboats in Middle River nearly sinks one of the boats and sends three boaters to the hospital. Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say Sunday night around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to...

