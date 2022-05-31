Alabama high school seniors improve completion rate for form tied to federal college aid

Craig Field, the airport and industrial park in Selma, will soon become home to the nation’s first Remote Tower Air Traffic Control Center and a unique training academy stemming from a project that could revolutionize airspace control services in the United States. Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control...
Summer may turn a wildflower hike into a sauna, but there are plenty of creeks, caves, swimming holes and natural phenomena to make working up a sweat worthwhile. Alabama’s famed hydrangeas are in full bloom in every variety from climbing to giant foot-long blooms. Creature features include the largest emergence of bats east of the Mississippi and a glowworm seen only here and Down Under. Alabama is a natural paradise, ranked fourth in biodiversity in the U.S. Much of this diversity is due to the state’s five geologic regions. Alabama is a special place for the explorer willing to seek her charms. Here are 10 nature experiences to add to your list this summer.
A new study by a team of professors from the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences will examine the effectiveness of public messaging to help residents along the Gulf Coast stay safe during hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Cory Armstrong, professor of journalism and creative...
The verdict is in: The faster we walk, the younger our cells and bodies are. A first-of-its-kind study has shown a clear link between how quickly people habitually walk and the length of their telomeres – a strong measure of aging at the genetic and cellular level. Telomeres are the protective caps on the ends of chromosomes, and the shorter they are, the less life and vitality left in cells and vice versa.
RADAR CHECK: Rain and thunderstorms are fairly widespread over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon; heavier storms are producing small hail and strong, gusty winds. Temperatures have cooled into the 70s where rain is falling, but south Alabama is mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. Showers and storms will taper off tonight as a front pushes into the state from the north and the air becomes more stable.
RADAR CHECK: Some patchy, light rain persists across parts of northeast and central Alabama this afternoon ahead of a very slow-moving surface front; the sky has cleared northwest of Birmingham, where dry air has taken over. Temperatures are only in the 70s in most places over the northern half of the state; clouds will move out tonight, and Saturday promises to be very nice, with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 80s. On Sunday we are forecasting a partly sunny sky with only a few isolated showers; the high will be in the upper 80s.
James Spann forecasts some storms for Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. FRONT ON THE WAY: A surface front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the northern half of Alabama later today and tonight. It won’t rain everywhere, but where storms do form they could pack a punch. The Storm Prediction Center continues a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for Alabama north of a line from Grove Hill to Prattville to Roanoke.
What is something that you really need to hear right now?. “You’re enough. You’re enough. You’re enough. We’re held to so many standards. Really, every person is their own and every person is enough. Circumstances make a person and we’re not one to judge them, so you’re enough. You are more than enough. Every person is. I wish I would’ve heard that earlier in life. I feel it now. Be yourself. Be confident. It’s not all going to feel good at the time that you’re living it, but it’ll feel better.” – Erika Sierra of Huntsville.
Named for a former NASA administrator, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is something to behold – but you can’t. It’s almost 1 million miles from Earth. Though far away, the world’s most ambitious $10 billion space observatory, soon to map the deepest voids of space, has an Alabama connection. In September 2003, after head-to-head competition with Kodak (the division is now known as ITT), Cullman’s General Dynamics was chosen by NASA for JWST’s mirror project. The company would work with other space-age entities, including Ball Aerospace, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies, in making science fiction into science reality.
Members of Alabama Power’s Forestry team recently put some friendly fire to a 15-acre island in Hatchet Creek on Lake Mitchell. The controlled burn was part of the annual red-cockaded woodpecker (RCW) habitat management activities in Alabama Power’s Coosa Wildlife Management Area. A controlled burn, also known as...
The open road: a temptress that calls to every soul eager to explore. In Alabama, few things top a spring drive through the countryside. Dense forest highways spill into a coastline of creamy white sands. When the moment calls and the horizon beckons, adventure can be found on one of these scenic routes in the Yellowhammer State.
It’s lake season – the time of year to get out and enjoy the great outdoors by visiting one of Alabama’s extraordinary lakes. It’s the perfect time to take in the beauty of the state’s miles of gorgeous shoreline and acres of sparkling water. Did...
The stories of eight heroes soared in Montgomery Tuesday at the Air Command and Staff College’s Gathering of Eagles (GOE) program. The Gathering of Eagles Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization that supports the GOE program with a mission to “Honor Heritage, Serve Community and Forge Futures.” It provides scholarships to youths in and around Alabama’s River Region to attend programs such as the Space and Aviation Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, as well as the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida. Additionally, these scholarships are given to Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets who are pursuing a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. This year, 38 scholarships were awarded with the aim of inspiring future innovators and leaders in STEM fields.
Memorial Day weekend not only marks the unofficial beginning of summer but has anglers who love Alabama’s coastal waters excited for the start of red snapper season. Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest this Friday, May 27, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division.
