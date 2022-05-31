ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Hill film series will have sports themed movies this July

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Movies begin Friday, July 8, and continue every Friday evening in July. All movies are...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Professor helps create orchid for Queen Elizabeth

JACKSONVILLE — An orchid fit for a queen has blossomed into the experience of a lifetime for an Illinois College professor. After keeping the effort secret for about a year, Dr. Lawrence W. Zettler, an Illinois College biology professor and a leading expert in orchid conservation and recovery, is in London as part of a joint effort to honor Queen Elizabeth II with her own orchid as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Telegraph

After total collapse brings loss, Alton Legion must 'forget about it and go on'

BETHALTO -- At the end of the night in what would amount to be a meltdown of epic proportions, Alton Post 126 Senior Legion baseball was left in stunned silence. With initial thoughts of what was amounting to be perhaps a five-inning, 10-run rule win against Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226, turned into a shocking 11-9 defeat for Alton in its season opener at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Friday night.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Splash Pad set to open

The Alton Splash Pad in Riverfront Park is scheduled to open Friday, June 3. Constructed last year, the splash pad was scheduled to open for the season last week. Rainy weather, however, delayed that planned opening.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off with pizza week Monday

ALTON - The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month Monday, June 6 with Epic Pizza Week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Participating restaurant in Alton are Bluff City Grill, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Alton Sports Tap, Decaro's, Mac's Downtown and Town Club of Alton, Inc. For a full restaurant list, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 billed as 'great weekend for all'

The first ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race this weekend in Madison is expected to generate more than $60 million and attract some 83,000 fans. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday joined World Wide Technology Raceway owner/CEO Curtis Francois and several state officials at the track to celebrate the historic, sell-out race. Pritzker also proclaimed June 5 as "Richard Petty Day" in honor of the most decorated NASCAR driver of all time who took questions, and a lap, at the track on Friday.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Behind bars: Riverfront fence gets upgrade

ALTON — Thomas Hans, an employee of Morrissey Contracting in Godfrey, applies an epoxy paint Thursday to the fence along the river in Alton's Riverfront Park. Hans and a fellow worker were tasked with the job of painting the entire fence which was erected several years ago on the lock wall of the old Alton Lock and Dam 26.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Hestia desires loving, compassionate home

GODFREY - Hestia needs a special diet and deserves love in a special home.  She is a 1-year-old mastiff/coonhound, housebroken and will need a special diet throughout her life. She desires her best family fit in a loving, compassionate home. She doesn't get along with men and maybe was abused by a man. Hestia also doesn't like cats, but that's not unusual for a dog, and she's afraid of balloons.  Alton's Five A's would love to have a caring family or individual adopt Hestia for a forever home.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Dinky replica to be unveiled in Grafton

The Dinky railbus returns to Grafton on Saturday - sort of. Before the construction of Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, the Illinois Central Railroad Company launched a railbus in the 1920s that operated between Alton and Grafton. The original vehicle was a city bus configured with wheels for railroad tracks that made stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Local residents knew the railbus simply as the "Dinky".
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Cranes tackle Ardent task

John Badman|The Telegraph After several hours of work Friday, and the help of two giant cranes, workers from Ardent Mills in Alton removed the large elbow pipe from a dust filtration system on the Mississippi River side of the mill. Budrovich Crane in St. Louis used two German made cranes, one to lift workers in a bucket and the other to secure and lower the pipe. Workers at the mill said the pipe needed repairs as part of the facility's regular maintenance. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Mettler-Cherry joins NGRREC

EAST ALTON - Former Southwestern Illinois College Dean of Math and Sciences Paige Mettler-Cherry has joined the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, as the new Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives. As part of NGRREC's leadership team, Mettler-Cherry will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for the education and conservation departments, along with supporting research operations. "My career in higher education gives me the best of both worlds, working with students and conducting research," she said. "I am passionate about conservation and love introducing students to science, ecology and the great outdoors."
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Thriller: Dragons beat Springfield in opener

ALTON - Noah Bush didn't get to pitch often in the spring at Iowa Western Community College. "No, not a whole lot," Bush said. "I got about 10 innings, a little under. They kind of played me in the field a little more. I felt like I got shorted."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Broadway McDonald's pours parking lot

ALTON — Work is progressing on the McDonald's restaurant at 717 E. Broadway in Alton, with workers Tuesday pouring the concrete parking lot. The restaurant was destroyed by fire in June 2021.
The Telegraph

Piasa Palisades Group seeks storm drain stenciling volunteers

ALTON – The Piasa Palisades Group of Sierra Club Illinois is seeking volunteers to help stencil storm drains throughout Madison and Jersey counties. The group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, will host a storm drain stenciling day Saturday, June 4, focusing on downtown Alton. Interested volunteers can pick up storm drain stenciling kits provided by the Piasa Palisades Group between 9 a.m. and noon that day and can perform stenciling work or go out throughout the following week to put up their assigned plaques and stencils.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Carrollton youths create rosaries

CARROLLTON — A group of Carrollton students have crafted gifts for first responders in the region. Students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School sent out 13 handmade rosaries to first responders in Greene County in May.
CARROLLTON, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

