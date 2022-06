LCM (50m) Day 2 of the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series is underway and will feature the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. Ryan Held and Justin Ress are the top seeds in the men’s 100 free. 2016 Olympian and U.S. Open record holder Held is ranked first with a .31 lead over the field. He is fresh off a silver medal win in the 100SCM free at the 2021 World Short Course Championships in December. On the women’s side, Tokyo Olympians Anika Apostalon of Trojan Swim Club and Anicka Delgado from Evolution Racing Club lead the women’s 100 free. #3 seed Teagan O’Dell of Irvine Novaquatics is looking to better the lifetime best 100 free time she swam at this pool in March which ranks her #67 out of the all-time fastest 15-16-year-olds in the event.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO