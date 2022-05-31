EDITORIAL: Join the fight to put an end to cancer

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill aiming to better protect vulnerable Coloradans from neglect in assisted living facilities. This, following a series of CBS4 investigations over the last year and a half uncovering alleged abuse and neglect in some assisted living centers, and a lack of state regulations holding those facilities accountable.
(credit: CBS)
CBS4 found that assisted living facilities only faced $2,000 maximum fines a year, no matter how many violations the facility received, nor how egregious those violations were.
Alternatively, nursing homes can face tens of thousands of dollars in fines annually.
SB22-154, signed into law Thursday, increases the...
