EDITORIAL: Join the fight to put an end to cancer

There have been more than 700 dead from Fentanyl in Colorado in just one year. But a killer just as dangerous is out there. As the state of Colorado has focused this past year on the toll taken by fentanyl, the role of methamphetamine (meth or crystal meth) in Colorado deaths has been largely in the background. That doesn’t mean it’s any less deadly, just less reported at this point in time. There is a pattern of attention, as each new version of a drug enters a marketplace.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO