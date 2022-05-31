ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

EDITORIAL: Join the fight to put an end to cancer

By South Platte Sentinel
southplattesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer – It’s a word no one wants to hear, yet far too many do, whether it’s you or a loved one who is diagnosed. This Saturday, June 4, the community is encouraged to don your purple and do your part to put an end to cancer at the Relay For...

www.southplattesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
southplattesentinel.com

Relay aims to ‘knock cancer down’ at carnival-themed fundraiser

Relay For Life, an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, debuted in Logan County in 2003. Nearly 20 years later, it’s still an important tradition for many whose lives have been touched by the disease, whether directly or through a loved one. This Saturday, the event returns to...
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Westword

Magic Mushroom Rabbi Unfazed After Arrest, Believes Psychedelics Are a Religious Right

Rabbi Ben Gorelick seems way too calm and cheerful to have a felony drug charge hanging over him. The founder of Sacred Tribe, an underground psychedelic synagogue that's not so underground anymore, Gorelick turned himself in to police in January after his Denver warehouse was raided; he's currently trying to gain a religious exemption as he fights a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Fentanyl crisis in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year’s nearly 400 percent increase in fentanyl-related busts is why law enforcement leaders and elected officials are at the state’s first-ever summit. The fentanyl crisis in Colorado is hitting an all-time high. That’s why the non-profit Voices for Awareness and local law...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Sterling, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
City
Columbine, CO
Sterling, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
City
Sterling, CO
CBS Denver

Polis Signs Bill: Assisted Living Facilities In Colorado Can Now Face $10,000 Fines For Negligence, Mistreatment

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill aiming to better protect vulnerable Coloradans from neglect in assisted living facilities. This, following a series of CBS4 investigations over the last year and a half uncovering alleged abuse and neglect in some assisted living centers, and a lack of state regulations holding those facilities accountable. (credit: CBS) CBS4 found that assisted living facilities only faced $2,000 maximum fines a year, no matter how many violations the facility received, nor how egregious those violations were. Alternatively, nursing homes can face tens of thousands of dollars in fines annually. SB22-154, signed into law Thursday, increases the...
COLORADO STATE
southplattesentinel.com

Rotary gets double benefit from beef raffle, donates to local orgs

Sterling Rotary Club sold the same side of beef twice, and everybody is happy about it. The Rotarians raffled a side of beef and a full hog, both processed, packaged and delivered, as a fundraiser in April. The first-place winner of the side of beef, however, had no need for the meat and donated it back to the club. At the May 4 meeting, the beef was auctioned to club members; President-elect Patty Vandenbark had the winning bid of $1,200..
STERLING, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Americans#Acs
southplattesentinel.com

Yuma quilter to show 30 pieces at Orphanage during June

The apostle Paul wrote to the Christians at Thessalonica that they were to “lead a quiet life” in order to please God. Arlene Smith takes Paul’s advice to heart with her quilt show this month at The Orphanage gallery in Yuma. Smith’s show is titled “A Quiet...
YUMA, CO
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
arkvalleyvoice.com

Drugs are Taking Colorado Lives

There have been more than 700 dead from Fentanyl in Colorado in just one year. But a killer just as dangerous is out there. As the state of Colorado has focused this past year on the toll taken by fentanyl, the role of methamphetamine (meth or crystal meth) in Colorado deaths has been largely in the background. That doesn’t mean it’s any less deadly, just less reported at this point in time. There is a pattern of attention, as each new version of a drug enters a marketplace.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette’s Legislation To Ban High-Capacity Gun Magazines Moves Forward

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette helped introduce legislation to ban the sale, manufacturing, transfer or possession of high-capacity gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. That legislation was part of a package of eight gun safety bills that will head to the full U.S. House for a vote that could come as early as next week. (credit: CBS) “There’s no reason why any civilian in this country needs a gun magazine that holds more than 10 rounds,” DeGette said in a statement. “Experts agree that banning the sale of these high-capacity magazines is one of the most...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Governor Signs Daylight Saving Time Bill Into Law

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a House bill entitled “Daylight Saving Time Year Round” into law on Friday. However, the law will only go into effect if a federal law in enacted to allow states the option. Right now, federal law does not permit states to make their own choice about Daylight Saving Time.
COLORADO STATE
98online.com

To heck with human lives. Colorado Rep. Buck needs his AR-15s to kill raccoons (video)

(From Boingboing) In March, Rep. Ken Buck (R–CO) stood in his office with an AR-15 while daring President Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to “come and take it.” (How easy it is for frightened men to act tough when clutching a semi-automatic weapon.) Now we can watch the same the scandal-plagued congressman explain the important reason why people must have access to the same style of weapon the Uvalde school shooter used to kill 19 children and two teachers: to protect chickens.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 Smallest Towns in the State of Colorado

It seems like Colorado's big towns and cities get all the attention and all the glory, and so we wanted to give a salute to the 10 smallest towns in the state of Colorado. Perhaps you've heard it before. My hometown is so small, in order to paint traffic lines they had to widen the road. Or, our town is so small the local bar only has one stool. Or, our town is so small, if you cross the street you're out in the country.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy