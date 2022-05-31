ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Study Underway to Extend the Ahnapee Trail North

By Debra Fitzgerald
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Door County Board of Supervisors accepted a $5,950 donation on Tuesday from the Friends of the Door County Parks for a preliminary study on extending the Ahnapee Trail north along Highways 42/57. The idea is to bring the trail closer to the...

WBAY Green Bay

Newcap closing food pantries in Marinette and Oconto counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Newcap is spread across Northeast Wisconsin covering 10 counties, but its services are being stretched thin, forcing the non-profit to close some of its pantries. On Wednesday, June 1, Newcap shutdown its Marinette County operation and it will end pantry services in Oconto County on...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Advance Titan

Oshkosh Riverwalk section to temporarily close

The Oshkosh Riverwalk section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed to public use on the following dates due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development:. · Monday, June 6 through Friday,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Door County Pulse

Ledge Rambling

The ‘ledge-ndary’ Niagara Escarpment online map guide kicks off June 4. The first above-ground outcropping of the Niagara Escarpment can be seen in southern Waukesha County at Brady’s Rocks, along the Ice Age Trail in southern Kettle Moraine State Park. From there, the ancient ledge arcs for...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Peninsula Pulse May 27-June 3, 2022

The Door County Child Support Agency has earned the federal Certificate of Excellence Award for 2021. It’s one of 18 child-support agencies in Wisconsin that were honored this year. The agency’s primary responsibilities are establishing paternity, requiring parents to pay child support and provide health insurance, collecting support payments and enforcing that collection when payment […]
STURGEON BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/3/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Taycheedah Man Charged With Making Terrorist Threat. A 72-year-old Taycheedah man has been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot Wisconsin legislators if they pass a law that would allow school teachers and administrators to be armed. James Stearns (pictured) made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court yesterday on a charge of Terrorist Threat-Interruption of Government Operations. He posted a $4,000 cash bond and will be back in court for a preliminary hearing July 29th. The threat was made in two emails at the end of May-one sent to a radio talk show host and the other was sent to a Wisconsin legislator. In one of the emails Stearns said he would purchase a gun, the most powerful he could purchase, and go to Madison and shoot as many of the people who vote for this law as he could before someone shoots him. District Attorney Eric Toney says, “Political disagreement is healthy but we will never tolerate threats of violence whether directed at our schools, students, government, groups, or individuals in our community.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Illegal tire dumping on Oshkosh school property

(OSHKOSH,WI) — Someone is using the parking lot at Oshkosh West High School as a dumping grounds. Fifteen used tires were left in the lot late last week. Tire dumping on public land is becoming common, as people look to avoid the cost of disposing them. The Oshkosh School...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Portion of County JJ set to close for two weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A portion of County JJ is closing for two weeks for concrete maintenance. The closure impacts the space between the southbound I-43 on-ramp and the northbound I-43 off-ramp. The closure starts June 13 at 6 a.m. and goes through June 27. The Wisconsin Department of...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes clear on I-43 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are clear on I-43 southbound in Green Bay after an incident caused traffic to slow down for about 45 minutes. According to officials, I-43 southbound in Green Bay is back open. All the lanes are reportedly cleared. The incident was cleared around 9:15 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Story of the Land

Three families, 111 years and the property that unites them. Charles Flok of Jacksonport and Bertha Hein of Baileys Harbor were married on Sept. 16, 1908. They first paid taxes on improvements to their property on North Junction Road south of Egg Harbor in 1910, so either their home or the huge barn (or perhaps both) were built that year on the 200-plus-acre farm overlooking Hibbards Creek.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Dead carp in Pigeon Lake

The Pigeon Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, working with the state DNR, has uncovered the cause of the carp die-off in the watershed:. A virus first identified in ornamental koi fish in the 1990s that has now spread worldwide. The virus, which causes Koi Herpesvirus Disease (KHVD), is a distinct...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Door County Pulse

Fraud-Awareness Course at ADRC

Sturgeon Bay Police Officer Chad Mielke will speak about fraud awareness June 13, 11:30 am, at the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Door County, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. The ADRC and Adult Protective Services of Door County are hosting the program to raise awareness about elder abuse and neglect in the community.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Solving the Affordable Housing Shortage

County of Door donates $500,000 in start-up dollars to new corporation tackling the problem of affordable rental units. The lack of affordable, quality rental housing for year-round residents has long been identified as a significant issue in Door County, both in terms of furthering economic development and maintaining community stability and well-being.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Kitchens Challenged for District 1 Seat

No primary for state Senate seat; Door County offices unchallenged. Incumbent Rep. Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay) has a Republican challenger for the 1st Assembly District seat, which covers Door and Kewaunee counties, a part of eastern Brown County and a small portion of Manitowoc County. Milt Swagel, a Kewaunee farmer...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Say Cheese

When people say “Door County,” cherries are likely the first agricultural product to come to mind. And for good reason. The county typically harvests between 8 million and 12 million pounds of cherries annually, and the Montmorency cherries grown on the peninsula account for 95% of all tart cherries produced in the state.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

CELEBRATE NATIONAL TRAILS DAY AT CROSSROADS

Volunteers of all ages are invited to join the Habitat Healers: a weekly land-restoration effort at Crossroads at Big Creek. The group will meet next on June 4, 9:30-11:30 am. Instruction, equipment, gloves, cookies and lemonade are all provided. Wear appropriate footwear and clothing that can get dirty and wet.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Pastel Art at Northern Door YMCA

Door County pastel artist Carol Schalla is an exhibiting artist at the Northern Door YMCA, 3866 Gibraltar Road in Fish Creek, throughout June. You don’t need to be a member to stop by to take a look. interpretations of the Door County vistas that inspire her: landscapes, water views...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Man Falls Off Ledge in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man fell 30 feet off of a ledge in Fond du Lac County on Friday. The call came in just before midnight in the area of Breakneck Road. Fire crews were able to get the man onto an ATV at the top of the ledge. His condition hasn’t been released.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Defibrillator Initiative Amps Up Summer Fundraising

The first week in June is National CPR and AED Awareness Week and a milestone for the Door County Fire Chiefs Association’s Defibs4DoorCounty fundraising campaign as it enters the home stretch toward its goal of purchasing 80 new automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) for the county. An anonymous $75,000 donation...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plamann Park Children’s Farm in Appleton

(WFRV) – Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State but there are many people that don’t have access to farms or the animal that reside here. Kristine and Taylor from Plamann Park Children’s Farm stopped by Local 5 Live along with an adorable friend with details on how you can visit and enjoy Wisconsin for all it’s worth.
APPLETON, WI

