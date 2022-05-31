Study Underway to Extend the Ahnapee Trail North

Taycheedah Man Charged With Making Terrorist Threat. A 72-year-old Taycheedah man has been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot Wisconsin legislators if they pass a law that would allow school teachers and administrators to be armed. James Stearns (pictured) made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court yesterday on a charge of Terrorist Threat-Interruption of Government Operations. He posted a $4,000 cash bond and will be back in court for a preliminary hearing July 29th. The threat was made in two emails at the end of May-one sent to a radio talk show host and the other was sent to a Wisconsin legislator. In one of the emails Stearns said he would purchase a gun, the most powerful he could purchase, and go to Madison and shoot as many of the people who vote for this law as he could before someone shoots him. District Attorney Eric Toney says, “Political disagreement is healthy but we will never tolerate threats of violence whether directed at our schools, students, government, groups, or individuals in our community.”

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO