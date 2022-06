It's only three days in to the Atlantic hurricane season, and Florida residents are already preparing for a tropical system. Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 is churning in the Gulf of Mexico with top sustained winds of 40 mph, which would be enough to make it a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center said the system is developing a well-formed center, which would allow it to become a tropical storm officially.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO