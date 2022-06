The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County (UUFDC) has chosen Ellie Krohn of Sevastopol School to receive its 2022 Social Justice Scholarship. Krohn stood out from among five applicants for this year’s scholarship. Her essay highlighted a commitment to justice and fair treatment for people with physical and mental-health challenges. The Suicide Prevention Walk, Sunshine House’s Sunflower Fest and Catalpa Health’s POP! were among her many volunteer and extracurricular activities throughout high school. Krohn plans to attend UW-Madison in the fall as a biology major and continue on to medical school.

