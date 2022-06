Sterling Rotary Club sold the same side of beef twice, and everybody is happy about it. The Rotarians raffled a side of beef and a full hog, both processed, packaged and delivered, as a fundraiser in April. The first-place winner of the side of beef, however, had no need for the meat and donated it back to the club. At the May 4 meeting, the beef was auctioned to club members; President-elect Patty Vandenbark had the winning bid of $1,200..

STERLING, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO