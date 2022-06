The school police chief in Texas, who was in charge during last week's massacre in Uvalde, did not have a police radio on him. That's according to State Senator Roland Gutierrez. He says unless someone was standing next to him, there was no way he could've known there were 911 calls coming from inside that classroom. There's currently an investigation into the police response. Nineteen students and two teachers were murdered.

UVALDE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO