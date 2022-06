Tom Cruise is king at the domestic box office once again. Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was co-financed and coproduced by Skydance, is soaring to the top of the charts for its second weekend of release, drawing in a commanding $25 million on Friday from 4,751 locations. After enjoying the widest domestic opening last weekend with 4,732 North American cinemas, “Maverick” actually added 19 more for its sophomore outing.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO