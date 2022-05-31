ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

Corbin High School student wins congressional art competition

By Braxton Caudill
 4 days ago

CORBIN, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The U.S. Capitol will soon feature artwork from one of Kentucky’s own young artists.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced recent Corbin High School graduate Quincy Calico as the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District.

Calico’s award-winning artwork titled “Somewhere In Between” is a self-portrait that conveys the feelings of disconnection people can feel in the most familiar places. The piece will be displayed in the Capitol alongside the winners from each Congressional district in the country.

Jefferson Calico (father), Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, Quincy Calico, Congressman Hal Rogers

Calico’s achievement is not only a great success for herself but also showcases the artistic prowess of individuals in the state of Kentucky.

“The next time Quincy sees her painting, it will be hanging in the U.S. Capitol Building with some of the best student artwork in the country. Southern and Eastern Kentucky is rich with talented artists and this competition provides a way for our students to see how competitive their artwork can be on a national scale,” said Rep. Rogers.

Calico herself expressed the same type of pride in her artwork and is excited to see her accomplishment on display for onlookers to enjoy.

“Having the artwork of Kentucky students displayed in our nation’s capital sheds a positive light on the creative and enduring spirit of our region. This type of recognition encourages me to pursue my dreams of having a career in the creative arts. To have my work displayed in the Capitol Building is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am genuinely so proud and excited to visit the exhibit firsthand with my family.”

Her winning artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year until next year’s winner from the region is chosen.

