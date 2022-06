Thanks to new panel developments from E Ink – the manufacturer behind the Kindle’s current displays – we could soon see an Amazon ereader with a color ink screen. A color E Ink screen is exactly what it sounds like, a full-color version of the screens Amazon’s Kindles use to create book-like visuals on their displays. This would provide some major upgrades to the ereader line, and chief among them would be that the Amazon Kindle could become one of the best ways to read digital comic books.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO