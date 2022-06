Gold Star and surviving Family members, Fort Campbell Soldiers and community leaders gathered May 24 for the unveiling of the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. “This monument fills an incredibly critical gap and allows us to openly and publicly honor those whose lives will forever be defined by sacrifice, strength and endurance,” said Maj. Gen. J.P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “For as long as it stands, the Fort Campbell Gold Star Families Memorial will serve as a visually stunning reminder of what our surviving Families mean to our installation, our Army and our country.”

FORT CAMPBELL, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO