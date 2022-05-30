ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WWII veteran remembers D-Day as he turns 100

By Emma Coleman
Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE — As veterans shook hands and embraced each other following a Memorial Day service at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial in Freedom Plaza Monday morning, one World War II veteran was preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday. Joe Damiano was born on June 7, 1922 in Nesquehoning,...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

Veterans are honored on Memorial Day

That’s a thought held by many soldiers and one that was uttered by United States Army veteran Wendell Smith, one of two guest speakers at Monday’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. The ceremony is presented by the Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Park welcomes new pigs

Booker T. Washington National Monument recently welcomed two new permanent residents. Two Gloucestershire pigs named June and Emmy have moved into the recently renovated pig pen at the park. The names were recently given to the four-month-old pigs following weeks of submitted ideas. The two names are short for Juneteenth...
HARDY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Roanoke, VA
Government
State
California State
City
Paris, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Alberta, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Hollins, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

The Truth About Casinos And Crime – What To Expect For Danville, Virginia And Southside – Mike Swanson

Land is being cleared in Danville, Virginia for a Caesar’s casino, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. Citizens of Danville voted for the casino to come two years ago. There were campaigns for and against the casino going into the vote. The people against it had arguments of different quality. At the bottom of the barrel were people who were just making things up to try to scare people.
DANVILLE, VA
visitshenandoah.org

Visit Bedford, a Scenic Mountain Destination

One of the most scenic mountain destinations in Virginia is Bedford, Virginia. There you can climb to what once was believed to be the highest peak in Virginia, gaze upon said peak (and its sisters), honor the sacrifice of thousands of soldiers, splash around in Virginia’s second largest lake, and so much more.
BEDFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hancock
NRVNews

6/11: Claytor Lake Festival

The Annual Celebration at Claytor Lake State Park is set for June 11, 2022. The festival kicks off the summer season for Claytor Lake State Park each year. The state park is located at 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin, Virginia. This is the festival’s 23rd. year. This year’s festival promises to be the best one yet.
big945.com

Virginia man reels in 47-pound black drum off Jennette’s Pier

C.J. Newcomb of Victoria, Virginia had a successful morning fishing off Jennette’s Pier this week as he reeled in a whopping 47-lb black drum on the morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. According to staff at Jennette’s Pier, anglers are also catching bluefish and puffers on this hot, sunny...
VICTORIA, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on Marshall Terrace in Danville, Virginia

The Danville FD responded to a reported structure fire @ 143 Marshall Terrace @ 3:11 pm. DFD responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, 1 Command unit, and the Fire Marshal’s office. Upon arrival, E3 (Industrial Ave. Station) entered the basement apartment and found fire and smoke in the kitchen area. Fire crews extinguished a water extinguisher and then ventilated smoke from the entire building. All occupants of the building had self evacuated upon our arrival. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric and Gas Department assisted us on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s office investigated and determined the cause to be accidental from unatttended cooking. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the apartment.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#D Day#Normandy#Tea#American#Italian
WSLS

A breakdown of the history of moonshine in Franklin County

Franklin County, Va. – We first introduced you to moonshiners in Franklin County in early April. Tonight we take a deeper look at moonshine operations as well spots where people could drink them without the fear of the law raiding them. In Franklin County, there is a deep history...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Ramble Weekend to return for first time since 2019

Franklin County’s Ramble Weekend is returning this year for the first time since 2019, but it will look different. For one thing, the entire three-day event will take place at Waid Park, 701 Waid Park Road in Rocky Mount on June 3, 4 and 5. For another, the Ramble on Saturday, June 4 won’t be a race.
WSET

Woman in her 60s survives fall from Bedford County mountain

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman in her 60s is recovering after falling Wednesday afternoon about 30 feet from Bedford County's Sharp Top Mountain, in a section called Buzzards Roost, according to officials. In addition to bumps and bruises, it appeared she might have broken her clavicle bone,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Netherlands hiker dies after fall from McAfee Knob

Paul Classen, a 23-year-old long-distance hiker from the Netherlands fell 50 feet off a cliff just north of McAfee Knob’s on Sunday and now has died. Classen fell from the summit near Catawba, Virginia early Sunday morning. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department officials reported on Tuesday, that Classen passed away later on Sunday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The hiker was rescued during a dramatic operation involving fellow hikers, a physician first responders, and a wilderness medical care specialist. He was retrieved from the remote mountain by an ATV and a helicopter. His death was confirmed in a post by Robyn Urdaibay, a member of Classen’s “trail family on Facebook on the Appalachian Trail Hikers 2022 page. Urdaibay said the following.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
chathamstartribune.com

Broadband effort advances in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County leaders have reached a formal agreement with the group that’s bringing high speed internet to the county. The Board of Supervisors has approved a deal with RiverStreet Networks. That’s the company that will bring fiber-to-the-home internet to every unserved home in the county. A $39.5 grant...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Jam out at Virginia Museum of Transportation with concert series

ROANOKE, Va. – This summer, you can enjoy some live music — right off the tracks. ‘Music by the Tracks’ at the Virginia Museum of Transportation is a six-week concert series that will bring live music by local artists to downtown Roanoke. Concerts are once per month...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Co. Animal Shelter at capacity, holds adoption event

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — If you are looking for that tail-wagging, kiss-giving, and barking best friend, then the Bedford County Animal Shelter might have the dog or cat you have always been seeking. According to a Facebook post on the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, Inc. page...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Hiker dies after falling 50 feet off Virginia mountain

CATAWBA, Va. (WFXR) – A 23-year-old hiker from the Netherlands has died after he fell from the summit of a mountain in Virginia over the weekend, Roanoke County officials said. On Sunday, Paul Classen fell 50 feet from the McAfee Knob summit, officials said. He later died at the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy