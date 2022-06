KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Bieniemy acknowledged his disappointment over failing to get an NFL head-coaching job despite multiple interviews in recent seasons. "In reality it's tough,'' said Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018. "But I don't let that keep me from doing what I do. I'm still alive, I'm breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team. That's the beauty of it.

