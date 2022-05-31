ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This summer's Future Games Show will be hosted by The Witcher 3's Geralt and Yennefer

By Mollie Taylor
As we announced earlier this month, our sister site GamesRadar is returning with the Future Games Show this June. As always there'll be a boatload of games across console and PC to feast your eyes upon, with 40 games being showcased from the likes of Team17, Thunderful and Amanita Design.

If you've seen any past Future Games Shows, you'll know that it's always hosted by some beloved faces plucked from all corners of the videogame world. In the past we've had the stars of Resident Evil, Horizon Forbidden West and the Uncharted series bring the show to life. Now, the June showcase will be presented by two people very close to PC Gamer's heart.

That's right! The June show will have The Witcher 3's very own Denise Gough—who plays Yennefer—and the voice behind PC Gamer's unofficial mascot, Geralt of Rivia's Doug Cockle. Despite our best wishes, we are told that no bathtubs will be making an appearance throughout the show. Gough says she is "thrilled to be presenting the Future Games Show," while Cockle added: "The Future Games Show is the place to come if you want to find out what to play this year."

The Future Games Show will be taking place on June 11 at 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EDT / 8 PM BST, the day before our very own PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab) blesses your screens. You can catch the Future Games Show over on Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab)as well as the GamesRadar (opens in new tab) website.

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

