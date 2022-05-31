Man killed, two injured in west-central Minnesota crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life after he rear-ended a semi Friday morning in western Wisconsin, becoming pinned underneath the trailer.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 94 near Wilson, which is about 65 miles east of Minneapolis.
In an area where traffic was reduced to one lane, the driver’s SUV slammed into the back of a semi trailer. The SUV’s driver, a 55-year-old man from Eau Claire, had to be extricated from his vehicle.
A medical helicopter flew the man to the Mayo hospital in Eau Claire. His injuries were described as “life-threatening.”
The crash remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semi truck in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 13 near Montgomery, which is roughly 55 miles south of Minneapolis. A Dodge Journey was going north on the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound semi.
The SUV’s driver, Joshua Almendinger of Cottage Grove, was killed. The semi’s driver, a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was not harmed.
Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Almendinger was not wearing a seat belt.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was hospitalized Friday evening after a boat crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina in Reg Wing, located roughly 65 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say the boat was having mechanical issues on the water and was unable to move out of the barge’s path.
The collision sent a man and four children into the water. While all of the children were wearing life jackets, one of them needed emergency help at the scene and was brought to a local hospital via ambulance. The child’s condition is not known.
The man and the three other children were treated at the scene and released.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught a scary incident on Interstate-35 in Minnesota. The YouTube page MN Crime shared the video. They stated that the pickup truck was vacant and abandoned in the middle lane of the freeway. This happened on I-35 near Forest Lake (about 127 miles away from Duluth).
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.
“In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said.
According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County and another is arrested. According to a media release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 10:58 p.m. on June 1 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of South Highway 35 and County Highway H in Somerset Township.
BUFFALO, Minn. – The case of a man accused in a shooting attack on a Minnesota medical clinic last year that killed one staff member and wounded four others has reached the jury. Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon, following testimony by the defendant, Gregory Ulrich, and short closing arguments.
WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye.
According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.”
The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said.
On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed.
At a press conference,...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 39-year-old Fargo man is dead following a three vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were sent to the I-94 exit ramp to northbound Interstate 29 around 4:40. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a suburban was towing a car dolly with a car attached. He had an issue and pulled over on the off ramp’s shoulder. The driver and passenger were standing behind the vehicle. A car rear-ended both vehicles and struck the driver and passenger of the suburban. Both were taken to Sanford Medical Center where one of them died. A 50-year-old Fargo man has serious injuries.
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
(credit: Dassel Fire Dept.)
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WAITE PARK, Minn. – More than a dozen residents are asking for the FBI to step in and investigate a recent fatal car fire as a hate crime. Residents and community leaders joined CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Friday demanding increased transparency in the death investigation of 32-year-old Musa Sabriye.
There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – No one was seriously hurt when a car and an SUV collided at a Moorhead intersection shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. The SUV ended up on the driver’s side. The crash took place at Center Ave. and 11th St. There’s no indication whether either driver...
Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
