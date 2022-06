COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he looks forward to signing HB 99,which passed the state Senate Wednesday with a 23-9 vote. "Last week, I called on the General Assembly to pass a bill that would allow local school districts, if they so chose, to designate armed staff for school security and safety," DeWine said in a statement after Wednesday's vote. "My office worked with the General Assembly to remove hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety and to ensure training requirements were specific to a school environment and contained significant scenario-based training.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO