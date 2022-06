It's staggering now, but back in February there were reports in Spain that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was toying with the idea of sacking Carlo Ancelotti. A stunning solo goal from Kylian Mbappe handed Real a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain and, according to Sport, Perez was dismayed the defensive set-up Ancelotti oversaw.

SOCCER ・ 20 MINUTES AGO