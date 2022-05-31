I’m mid-size with big boobs and a mom tum – the most flattering clothing styles and the ones I avoid

A FASHION fan has shared the clothing styles that look good on her as a mid-size woman with a fuller bust and a mummy tummy.

Samantha Pamela filmed herself trying on new clothes at an H&M this month, spotlighting what flattered her figure – and what didn't.

First, Samantha compiled a highlight reel of all the clothes she tried on that didn't make her look her best.

There were several pieces with stitching that defined the breast area which didn't do the trick.

"If you're fuller busted, it's really problematic because it kind of cuts your boob off," she explained.

She also wasn't impressed with the look of satin dresses, which she said clung to her stomach.

One pink slip dress, in particular, "swamps my body but kind of clings to it at the same time."

"It shows all my lumps and bumps, it gives me no shape, and clings to the side of my hips," she said.

A more covered-up option that didn't work for her was a blue sleeveless button-down dress with a matching tie at the middle.

"Even though it cinches at the waist, the high neck and where it cuts the sleeves off makes me look too top-heavy. It just covers me up too much and doesn't give me shape," she said.

But all hope was not lost for that dress: Samantha said that undoing a few buttons at the top gave her more length in the chest area and made the dress more flattering.

A pair of acid wash denim shorts were also on Samantha's "don't" list, particularly because of the cut.

"Never get shorts with buttons or jeans with buttons, even if they fit. It just highlights that tummy area too much," she said.

She said that racerback tops are also bad for fuller-busted women because the armholes cut in too much and show too much of her bra, while a boxy button-down shirt wasn't her best choice.

"What this does is cut my waist off, but you can't see my waist, so it kind of gives me a very odd shape. Kind of no shape," she said.

Also going in the reject pile was a T-shirt dress that "doesn't do anything for my figure" and a pair of thick-banded high-waisted shorts.

Because the band ends around where her stomach begins, Samantha said, "in certain lights it draws attention to my stomach."

The next day, Samantha shared a follow-up video with looks that did work for her.

The first flattering finds were a pair of tailored creamsicle-colored trousers with a crop top.

She also liked a matching crop top and maxi skirt in a "really flattering" bold print.

"I love that the skirt skims over my body but cinches in at the waist," she said.

She liked another pair of stretchy tailored white trousers, which she wore with both a tucked-in oversized V-neck top and a scoop-neck top.

"A scoop neck, you cannot go wrong with if you're fuller-busted," she said, also noting that V-neck is always flattering for a big chest.

She also described wide-leg jeans as "great for my kind of shape" and a pair of mid-thigh denim shorts with a snug top tucked in as "super flattering for anyone with a tummy and thighs."

