Athens Sees All-Time Low April Unemployment Rate

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens has partnered with Athens Housing Authority to offer extended summer programming at the Nellie B and Rocksprings facilities. This partnership will allow the Boys & Girls Clubs to serve up to 35 kids, ages 6 to 12, at each over the summer and after school, and these facilities will be fully operational by mid-June. Staffed by trained and caring mentors, the extended summer programming at Boys & Girls Clubs will provide safe, inclusive places where kids and teens build their confidence, explore their interests and build skills. Activities will include academic catch-up, STEM, digital arts, educational field trips, indoor and outdoor recreation, as well as educational programs, such as Summer Brain Gain.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO