Athens, GA

Athens Sees All-Time Low April Unemployment Rate

By Staff Report
athensceo.com
 2 days ago

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Athens recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2 percent in April, down nine-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified...

CCSD Prepares for Clarke Connectors Educator Externship Week

The Clarke County School District, with students away for summer break, is making plans for next week’s Clarke Connectors Educator Externship Week, which will connect CCSD teachers with several Athens area employers. From the CCSD Facebook page…. This week, we’re gearing up for the 2022 Clarke Connects Educator Externship...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Oconee State Bank Announces Expansion into Central Georgia Market

Oconee State Bank (OTCQX: OSBK) announces expansion into the Macon market, serving Central Georgia. Oconee State Bank is growing the team of experienced professionals serving the banking industry, by expanding its footprint into the Macon and Central Georgia Market. Robert J. “Robby” Redmond is named as the Senior Vice President, Macon Community President. Redmond brings over 20 years of banking experience in various roles and leadership positions. His significant experience in commercial lending will help build strong customer relationships in the fast-growing central Georgia market.
MACON, GA
Biotech Company Dalan Animal Health Relocates to Athens

Dalan Animal Health, Inc., a biotech company focused on insect health, announced today that it will relocate its headquarters to Athens, Georgia. The company is anticipated to create 20 new jobs over the next five years. Dalan Animal Health (www.dalan.com) seeks to prevent diseases that affect beneficial insect populations to...
ATHENS, GA
"Star Spangled Classic" at Athens Ben Epps Airport

Athens-Clarke County Unified Government welcomes the community to celebrate Independence Day at the Star Spangled Classic Fireworks Display on Saturday, July 2! Fireworks will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens-Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens Partners with Athens Housing Authority

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens has partnered with Athens Housing Authority to offer extended summer programming at the Nellie B and Rocksprings facilities. This partnership will allow the Boys & Girls Clubs to serve up to 35 kids, ages 6 to 12, at each over the summer and after school, and these facilities will be fully operational by mid-June. Staffed by trained and caring mentors, the extended summer programming at Boys & Girls Clubs will provide safe, inclusive places where kids and teens build their confidence, explore their interests and build skills. Activities will include academic catch-up, STEM, digital arts, educational field trips, indoor and outdoor recreation, as well as educational programs, such as Summer Brain Gain.
ATHENS, GA

