ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A US clinical trial network is needed for the next pandemic

By Rieko Yajima
Nature.com
 2 days ago

To the Editor - According to a recent publication by the US Food and Drug Administration, only 5% of the more than 2,000 registered COVID-19 clinical trials were randomized and adequately powered to yield actionable results for identifying effective treatments1. Of these trials, many failed to enroll sufficient numbers of participants,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Similarity matrix-based anomaly detection for clinical intervention

The use of digital phenotyping methods in clinical care has allowed for improved investigation of spatiotemporal behaviors of patients. Moreover, detecting abnormalities in mobile sensor data patterns can be instrumental in identifying potential changes in symptomology. We propose a method that temporally aligns sensor data in order to achieve interpretable measures of similarity between time points. These computed measures can then be used for anomaly detection, baseline routine computation, and trajectory clustering. In addition, we apply this method on a study of 695 college participants, as well as on a patient with worsening anxiety and depression. With varying temporal constraints, we find mild correlations between changes in routine and clinical scores. Furthermore, in our experiment on an individual with elevated depression and anxiety, we are able to cluster GPS trajectories, allowing for improved understanding and visualization of routines with respect to symptomology. In the future, we aim to apply this method on individuals that undergo data collection for longer periods of time, thus allowing for a better understanding of long-term routines and signals for clinical intervention.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical artificial intelligence quality improvement: towards continual monitoring and updating of AI algorithms in healthcare

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have the potential to derive insights from clinical data and improve patient outcomes. However, these highly complex systems are sensitive to changes in the environment and liable to performance decay. Even after their successful integration into clinical practice, ML/AI algorithms should be continuously monitored and updated to ensure their long-term safety and effectiveness. To bring AI into maturity in clinical care, we advocate for the creation of hospital units responsible for quality assurance and improvement of these algorithms, which we refer to as "AI-QI" units. We discuss how tools that have long been used in hospital quality assurance and quality improvement can be adapted to monitor static ML algorithms. On the other hand, procedures for continual model updating are still nascent. We highlight key considerations when choosing between existing methods and opportunities for methodological innovation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Landscape of cancer cell therapies: trends and real-world data

Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Accelerator, Cancer Research Institute, New York, NY, USA. Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Accelerator, Cancer Research Institute, New York, NY, USA. Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Accelerator, Cancer Research Institute, New York, NY, USA. You have full access to this article via your institution. Since tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) was approved by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Clinical Trials#Pandemic#Drugs#Fpma
The Associated Press

PAI Life Sciences Doses First Healthy Volunteer in Schistosomiasis Vaccine Clinical Trial

PAI Life Sciences, a biotechnology company specializing in translational research for neglected tropical diseases, today announced the dosing of the first healthy volunteer in a clinical trial of SchistoShield ®, the company’s preventive vaccine against schistosomiasis, a major tropical disease threatening nearly 1 billion people in 79 countries with more than 260 million people currently infected.
TEXAS STATE
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

One-off treatment shown to prevent long term side effects of cancer radiotherapies

A new study has found that a simple, one-off treatment was able to prevent long term side effects of cancer radiotherapies. There are about 2 million cancer survivors in the UK, and many of them face premature memory loss and faster occurrence of various diseases resembling premature aging, to which sadly, there is no cure. This is thought to be caused by side effects of toxic cancer chemotherapies and radiotherapies, which aim to treat cancer cells but can also damage normal cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potential strategy to reduce fatigue after COVID-19 vaccination

Despite their strong effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with adverse post-vaccination effects, such as fatigue; how can this be avoided? In a new study publishing May 31st in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, Ayesa Syenina of the Duke–NUS Medical School in Singapore and colleagues report that a new analysis of blood samples from people vaccinated for COVID-19 has identified distinct molecular characteristics linked to an increased likelihood of post-vaccination fatigue. Additionally, experiments in mice suggest that switching the vaccine injection strategy could potentially ease such adverse effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: International survey of ophthalmic anaesthesia service provision, protection of anaesthesia providers and patients during COVID-19 pandemic: a wake-up call

The following sentence had some punctuation errors. The lack of effective screening processes and protective measures for staff, even for general anaesthesia, bordered on being unsafe. The original article has been corrected. Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management, Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, Birmingham Midland Eye...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Predictive scoring systems for molecular responses in persons with chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia receiving initial imatinib therapy

It is vital for physicians and persons with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) to accurately predict the likelihood of achieving a major molecular response (MMR) and a deep molecular response (DMR; at least MR4) at the start of imatinib-therapy, which could help in decision making of treatment goals and strategies. To answer this question, we interrogated data from 1369 consecutive subjects with chronic phase CML receiving initial imatinib-therapy to identify predictive co-variates. Subjects were randomly-assigned to training (n"‰="‰913) and validation (n"‰="‰456) datasets. Male sex, higher WBC concentration, lower haemoglobin concentration, higher percentage blood blasts and larger spleen size were significantly-associated with lower cumulative incidences of MMR and MR4 in training dataset. Using Fine-Gray model, we developed the predictive scoring systems for MMR and MR4 which classified subjects into the low-, intermediate- and high-risk cohorts with significantly-different cumulative incidences of MMR and MR4 with good predictive discrimination and accuracy in training and validation cohorts with high area under the receiver-operator characteristic curve (AUROC) values. These data may help physicians decide appropriateness of initial imatinib therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mega-model predicts US opioid deaths will soon peak

The crisis is projected to claim more than half a million more lives from 2020 to 2032, although yearly deaths are on course to start falling before 2025. Sara Reardon is a freelance science journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. The...
BOZEMAN, MT
Nature.com

Anabolic"“androgenic steroid use is associated with psychopathy, risk-taking, anger, and physical problems

Previous research has uncovered medical and psychological effects of anabolic"“androgenic steroid (AAS) use, but the specific relationship between AAS use and risk-taking behaviors as well as between AAS use and psychopathic tendencies remains understudied. To explore these potential relationships, we anonymously recruited 492 biologically male, self-identified bodybuilders (median age 22; range 18"“47Â years) from online bodybuilding fora to complete an online survey on Appearance and Performance Enhancing Drug (APED) use, psychological traits, lifestyle choices, and health behaviors. We computed odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals using logistic regression, adjusting for age, race, education, exercise frequency, caloric intake, and lean BMI. Bodybuilders with a prior history of AAS use exhibited heightened odds of psychopathic traits, sexual and substance use risk-taking behaviors, anger problems, and physical problems compared to those with no prior history of AAS use. This study is among the first to directly assess psychopathy within AAS users. Our results on risk-taking, anger problems, and physical problems are consistent with prior AAS research as well as with existing frameworks of AAS use as a risk behavior. Future research should focus on ascertaining causality, specifically whether psychopathy is a risk associated with or a result of AAS use.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reply to comment(s) on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We have read constructive comments by Xie et al. [1] regarding our study recently published in Br J Cancer [2]. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on...
CANCER
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
CANCER
Nature.com

Ability of Swept-source OCT and OCT-angiography to detect neuroretinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson disease and essential tremor

To evaluate the ability of swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) implemented with angiography analysis (SS-OCTA) to detect neuro-retinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET), and to distinguish between both pathologies. Subjects/Methods. A total 42 PD and 26 ET patients and 146 controls underwent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insight into redox regulation of apoptosis in cancer cells with multiparametric live-cell microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08509-1, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the in-text citations. "It has been suggested that cisplatin-induced ROS generation occurs as a consequence of its direct effect on mitochondrial DNA, resulting in impairment of ETC protein synthesis21 and enhanced...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy