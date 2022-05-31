ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluating and reducing cognitive load should be a priority for machine learning in healthcare

By Daniel E. Ehrmann
 2 days ago

To the Editor-The promise of machine learning (ML) to augment medical decision-making in dynamic care environments has yet to be fully realized because of a gap in how algorithms are translated to the bedside, sometimes known as the 'AI chasm'1. The drivers of this gap are numerous and complex, but a...

Nature.com

Associations between polygenic risk, negative symptoms, and functional connectome topology during a working memory task in early-onset schizophrenia

Working memory (WM) deficit in schizophrenia is thought to arise from a widespread neural inefficiency. However, we do not know if this deficit results from the illness-related genetic risk and influence the symptom burden in various domains, especially in patients who have an early onset illness. We used graph theory to examine the topology of the functional connectome in 99 subjects (27 early-onset schizophrenia (EOS), 24 asymptomatic siblings, and 48 healthy subjects) during an n-back task, and calculated their polygenic risk score (PRS) for susceptibility to schizophrenia. Linear regression analysis was used to test associations of the PRS, clinical symptoms, altered connectomic properties, and WM accuracy in EOS. Indices of small-worldness and segregation were elevated in EOS during the WM task compared with the other two groups; these connectomic aberrations correlated with increased PRS and negative symptoms. In patients with higher polygenic risk, WM performance was lower only when both the connectomic aberrations and the burden of negative symptoms were higher. Negative symptoms had a stronger moderating role in this relationship. Our findings suggest that the aberrant connectomic topology is a feature of WM task performance in schizophrenia; this relates to higher polygenic risk score as well as higher burden of negative symptoms. The deleterious effects of polygenic risk on cognition are played out via its effects on the functional connectome, as well as negative symptoms.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Automated 'oscillometric' blood pressure measuring devices: how they work and what they measure

Automated 'oscillometric' blood pressure (BP) measuring devices (BPMDs) were developed in the 1970s to replace manual auscultatory BP measurement by mercury sphygmomanometer. Automated BPMDs that have passed accuracy testing versus a reference auscultatory sphygmomanometer using a scientifically accepted validation protocol are recommended for clinical use globally. Currently, there are many thousands of unique automated BPMDs manufactured by hundreds of companies, with each device using proprietary algorithms to estimate BP and using a method of operation that is largely unchanged since inception. Validated automated BPMDs provide similar BP values to those recorded using manual auscultation albeit with potential sources of error mostly associated with using empirical algorithms to derive BP from waveform pulsations. Much of the work to derive contemporary BP thresholds and treatment targets used to manage cardiovascular disease risk was obtained using automated BPMDs. While there is room for future refinement to improve accuracy for better individual risk stratification, validated BPMDs remain the recommended standard for office and out-of-office BP measurement to be used in hypertension diagnosis and management worldwide.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Similarity matrix-based anomaly detection for clinical intervention

The use of digital phenotyping methods in clinical care has allowed for improved investigation of spatiotemporal behaviors of patients. Moreover, detecting abnormalities in mobile sensor data patterns can be instrumental in identifying potential changes in symptomology. We propose a method that temporally aligns sensor data in order to achieve interpretable measures of similarity between time points. These computed measures can then be used for anomaly detection, baseline routine computation, and trajectory clustering. In addition, we apply this method on a study of 695 college participants, as well as on a patient with worsening anxiety and depression. With varying temporal constraints, we find mild correlations between changes in routine and clinical scores. Furthermore, in our experiment on an individual with elevated depression and anxiety, we are able to cluster GPS trajectories, allowing for improved understanding and visualization of routines with respect to symptomology. In the future, we aim to apply this method on individuals that undergo data collection for longer periods of time, thus allowing for a better understanding of long-term routines and signals for clinical intervention.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical artificial intelligence quality improvement: towards continual monitoring and updating of AI algorithms in healthcare

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have the potential to derive insights from clinical data and improve patient outcomes. However, these highly complex systems are sensitive to changes in the environment and liable to performance decay. Even after their successful integration into clinical practice, ML/AI algorithms should be continuously monitored and updated to ensure their long-term safety and effectiveness. To bring AI into maturity in clinical care, we advocate for the creation of hospital units responsible for quality assurance and improvement of these algorithms, which we refer to as "AI-QI" units. We discuss how tools that have long been used in hospital quality assurance and quality improvement can be adapted to monitor static ML algorithms. On the other hand, procedures for continual model updating are still nascent. We highlight key considerations when choosing between existing methods and opportunities for methodological innovation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Hsa-miR-30a-3p overcomes the acquired protective autophagy of bladder cancer in chemotherapy and suppresses tumor growth and muscle invasion

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04791-z, published online 21 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author affiliation. An-Chen Chang's correct affiliation should be Translational Medicine Center, Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan. We apologize for this error. The original article has been corrected.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The Na/K-ATPase oxidant amplification loop regulates aging

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26768-9, published online 26 June 2018. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity among the following:. DNP blot images in Figs. 3h (H2O2"‰+"‰pNaKtide group), S1a (both lanes in Y group and left lane in O"‰+"‰WD"‰+"‰P group) and S2a (OB...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: International survey of ophthalmic anaesthesia service provision, protection of anaesthesia providers and patients during COVID-19 pandemic: a wake-up call

The following sentence had some punctuation errors. The lack of effective screening processes and protective measures for staff, even for general anaesthesia, bordered on being unsafe. The original article has been corrected. Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management, Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, Birmingham Midland Eye...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Early response competition over the motor cortex underlies proactive control of error correction

Response inhibition is a fundamental brain function that must be flexible enough to incorporate proactive goal-directed demands, along with reactive, automatic and well consolidated behaviors. However, whether proactive inhibitory processes can be explained by response competition, rather than by active top-down inhibitory control, remains still unclear. Using a modified version of the Eriksen flanker task, we examined the behavioral and electrophysiological correlates elicited by manipulating the degree of inhibitory control in a task that involved the fast amendment of errors. We observed that restraining or encouraging the correction of errors did not affect the behavioral and neural correlates associated to reactive inhibition. We rather found that an early, sustained and bilateral activation, of both the correct and the incorrect response, was required for an effective proactive inhibitory control. Selective unilateral patterns of response preparation were instead associated with defective response suppression. Our results provide behavioral and electrophysiological evidence of a simultaneous dual pre-activation of two motor commands, likely underlying a global operating mechanism suggesting competition or lateral inhibition to govern the amendment of errors. These findings are consistent with the response inhibitory processes already observed in speed-accuracy tradeoff studies, and hint at a decisive role of early response competition to determine the success of multiple-choice action selection.
SPAIN
Nature.com

Anabolic"“androgenic steroid use is associated with psychopathy, risk-taking, anger, and physical problems

Previous research has uncovered medical and psychological effects of anabolic"“androgenic steroid (AAS) use, but the specific relationship between AAS use and risk-taking behaviors as well as between AAS use and psychopathic tendencies remains understudied. To explore these potential relationships, we anonymously recruited 492 biologically male, self-identified bodybuilders (median age 22; range 18"“47Â years) from online bodybuilding fora to complete an online survey on Appearance and Performance Enhancing Drug (APED) use, psychological traits, lifestyle choices, and health behaviors. We computed odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals using logistic regression, adjusting for age, race, education, exercise frequency, caloric intake, and lean BMI. Bodybuilders with a prior history of AAS use exhibited heightened odds of psychopathic traits, sexual and substance use risk-taking behaviors, anger problems, and physical problems compared to those with no prior history of AAS use. This study is among the first to directly assess psychopathy within AAS users. Our results on risk-taking, anger problems, and physical problems are consistent with prior AAS research as well as with existing frameworks of AAS use as a risk behavior. Future research should focus on ascertaining causality, specifically whether psychopathy is a risk associated with or a result of AAS use.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A methodological perspective on learning in the developing brain

The brain undergoes profound development across childhood and adolescence, including continuous changes in brain morphology, connectivity, and functioning that are, in part, dependent on one's experiences. These neurobiological changes are accompanied by significant changes in children's and adolescents' cognitive learning. By drawing from studies in the domains of reading, reinforcement learning, and learning difficulties, we present a brief overview of methodological approaches and research designs that bridge brain- and behavioral research on learning. We argue that ultimately these methods and designs may help to unravel questions such as why learning interventions work, what learning computations change across development, and how learning difficulties are distinct between individuals.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Fifty years after UN environment summit, researchers renew call for action

University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA. Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru, India. You have full access to this article via your institution. On the eve of the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, a group of 2,200 scientists signed a letter...
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

Deep learning study of tyrosine reveals that roaming can lead to photodamage

Amino acids are among the building blocks of life, forming peptides and proteins, and have been carefully 'selected' to prevent harmful reactions caused by light. To prevent photodamage, molecules relax from electronic excited states to the ground state faster than the harmful reactions can occur; however, such photochemistry is not fully understood, in part because theoretical simulations of such systems are extremely expensive-with only smaller chromophores accessible. Here, we study the excited-state dynamics of tyrosine using a method based on deep neural networks that leverages the physics underlying quantum chemical data and combines different levels of theory. We reveal unconventional and dynamically controlled 'roaming' dynamics in excited tyrosine that are beyond chemical intuition and compete with other ultrafast deactivation mechanisms. Our findings suggest that the roaming atoms are radicals that can lead to photodamage, offering a new perspective on the photostability and photodamage of biological systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Controlling polarization direction in epitaxial Pb(ZrTi)O films through Nb (n-type) and Fe (p-type) doping

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-04802-1, published online 14 January 2022. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was funded by PCCF16/2018 (ID PN-III-P4-ID-PCCF-2016-0047) funded by the Ministry of Education and Research/UEFISCDI.". "This research was funded by PCCF16/2018 (ID PN-III-P4-ID-PCCF-2016-0047) funded by the Ministry...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The dark side of synaptic proteins in tumours

Research in the past decade has uncovered the essential role of the nervous system in the tumour microenvironment. The recent advances in cancer neuroscience, especially the discovery of neuron"“tumour synaptic/perisynaptic structures, have revealed the dark side of synaptic proteins in the progression of brain tumours. Here, we provide an overview of the synaptic proteins expressed by tumour cells and analyse their molecular functions and organisation by comparing them with neuronal synaptic proteins. We focus on the studies of neuroligin-3, the glutamate receptors AMPAR and NMDAR and the synaptic scaffold protein DLGAP1, for their newly discovered regulatory role in the proliferation and progression of tumours. Progress in cancer neuroscience has brought novel insights into the treatment of cancers. In the last part of this review, we discuss the therapeutical strategies targeting synaptic proteins and the current challenges and possible toolkits regarding their clinical application in cancer treatment. Our understanding of cancer neuroscience is still in its infancy; deeper investigation of how tumour cells co-opt synaptic signaling will help fulfil the therapeutical potential of the synaptic proteins as promising anti-tumour targets.
CANCER

