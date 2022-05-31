Watch shocking moment boxer’s trainer enters ring after final bell and ATTACKS triumphant opponent

A BOXING match in South Africa descended into chaos when a trainer stormed the ring to ATTACK his fighter's opponent.

Michael Sediane stepped onto the canvas and angrily confronted South African featherweight Jeff Magagne.

A boxing trainer stepped into the ring and attacked the opponent of his fighter Credit: SABC SPORT

Boxing South Africa are investigating the incident Credit: SABC SPORT

The incident came following the final bell of Magagne's bout with Sithembiso Maduna.

After squaring up to Magagne and a heated discussion, Sediane prompted to unleash a barrage of punches without warning.

Magagne was forced to put his guard up, after the fight had finished, to defend himself from the attack.

Sediane threw a number of left and right hooks, before narrowly missing making contact with a vicious-looking uppercut.

Trainer Sediane had been left enraged after Magagne celebrated in the face of his opponent Maduna.

The pair were meeting for a second time with the national title on the line, after Maduna had won their first bout via split decision in February of last year.

But after a dominant display Magagne clearly thought he'd won, flexing his muscles in Maduna's face when the final bell rang out.

He jumped up onto the ropes in celebration, before being confronted by Maduna's trainer when he came back down to the canvas.

And that's when all hell broke loose, as a shocked Maduna just stood and watched his trainer throw a barrage of punches.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Sure enough Magagne was announced as winner of the fight by majority decision soon after.

But Boxing South Africa have launched an investigation into Sediane's vile actions.

A statement said: "The act done by Sediane is contrary to [the] spirit espoused by the Boxing Act and Regulations and has brought the sport into disrepute.

"BSA takes this matter very seriously and it is currently receiving attention and the boxing stakeholders will be informed in due course of the outcome."

It continued: "Boxing is a professional sport and all licensees are expected to act and conduct themselves professionally at all times.

"We will make sure necessary steps are taken. To the public broadcaster, sponsors and other media houses we sincerely apologise for the conduct of one of our licensees."