Jacksonville’s second Central Park Market returns to the Downtown Square this Thursday. Weather brought the market inside for it’s first showing at the beginning of May, but market organizer Colleen Flinn says that the weather looks to cooperate this time around: “We will get to be outside this time. We are adding about 10 new vendors and have several returning vendors. We have a couple of new food vendors coming, as well. Being outside is going to be really good for the market.”

3 DAYS AGO