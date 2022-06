Trooping the Colour is one thing the Brits do really well. We’re wonderful at ceremonies and pageantry and the biggest of all takes place this Thursday on Horse Guards Parade. You can watch it live on television in the UK from 10.00 am but, if you’re in another country and want a to see something of what it’s going to be like, watch this YouTube rehearsal, filmed last week. It is a medley of all the old favourites, including something Scottish with bagpipes and some ladies are even wearing hats. It is what people like about England and there will have been exhaustive rehearsals to make the presentation look like clockwork soldiers. Brass bands are always popular and the Service bands are always good value. Check it out.

