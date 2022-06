Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor, discussed public safety and ways to slow the rate of crime in the state. Recent polling indicates around a third of likely Republican voters are still undecided. Of the six candidates on the ballot, Irvin is in the lead followed by state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. Other candidates include former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, businessman Gary Rabine, entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan and attorney Max Solomon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO