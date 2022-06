Donald J. Burns, 96, of Muscatine died at 3:30 am June 1, 2022, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, at Ardon Creek Winery, 2391 Independence Ave., Letts, Iowa. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Timothy Burns.

