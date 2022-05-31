New monument in Franklin honors fallen Marine who jumped on grenade to protect others in Vietnam War

CONCORD, New Hampshire -- A New Hampshire company is redefining what it means to reduce, reuse, and recycle. Plastic Recycled makes products out of 100% plastic waste, creating a sustainable solution for the construction industry. "We take these bottle caps and we shred them down and melt them and turn them into new products," said Plastic Recycled founder Nathan Gray. His company creates a range of products from dog bowls to benches to building materials. "Eco-bricks are plastic water bottles, packed tightly with soft, non-recyclable plastics. You take a water bottle, an empty water bottle, pack tightly soft, clean, dry, film plastic,...
