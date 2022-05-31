ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NH

New monument in Franklin honors fallen Marine who jumped on grenade to protect others in Vietnam War

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, N.H. — A newly unveiled monument in Franklin now recognizes the city’s only Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War. Lance Cpl. Jedh Colby Barker died in 1967...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Franklin, NH
Government
City
Franklin, NH
Comments / 0

