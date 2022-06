Alberta June (Ochs) Lewis will celebrate her 100th birthday June 9. Alberta June (Ochs) Lewis. Photo provided. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Alberta June (Ochs) Lewis will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 9, 2022. She was born and raised in Dillsboro. And has spent her entire life in the community that she loves. This sassy little lady can be seen driving to the Post Office or local events on her “cart”, daily. Her son and daughter would attest that it is her stubbornness that keeps her going.

DILLSBORO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO