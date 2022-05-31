ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Summer Jam on the Farm presented by Grow Dat Youth Farm

By Site Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Grow Dat Youth Farm will host Summer Jam on the Farm to raise funds for Grow Dat’s 70+ youth leaders and their leadership programs on Friday, June 17, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at...

Rose Petal Pushers

Last month I spied a recipe employing dried rose petals and have since been obsessed with trying it. After numerous unsuccessful attempts to find culinary-grade dried rose petals locally at natural food stores and Asian markets, I did what everyone else does and asked Facebook. For one brief and shining moment in time, the Facebook cesspool ceased to cess and friends all over New Orleans came through with leads a plenty.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Where Y'Eat: The Dilemma of Dining Out on Mondays

All my friend wanted a seafood dinner by the water. Easy enough request these days with a cluster of such restaurants by the New Orleans lakefront – or so I thought. Felix’s was in the weeds and not seating new tables when we showed up. The Blue Crab down the dock was closed and so was Two Tony’s nearby. We even tried Landry’s the massive chain restaurant, but they were turning people away too, already at capacity for the night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Commander’s Palace Introduces a Summer Wine Tasting Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Wine Spectator Grand Award Winner Commander’s Palace is excited to launch a new wine tasting event series, CP Sips, starting with four dates throughout the summer where attendees can sample a curated selection wines and tasty bites from the Commander’s Palace culinary team. Partnering with famed neighborhood wine spot, Swirl Wine Bar & Market, their team will be onsite at every event to ensure that attendees can stock up and order any of the wines sampled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
‘I Do’ Venues

While New Orleans is known for its historic charm, sometimes a new coat of paint can do wonders for older venues. These quintessential Crescent City wedding venues have gone beyond new paint with a number of renovations that up the ante on distinctive wedding venues. Columns. Hotelier Jayson Seidman has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Oak Street Po-Boy Fest set to return this fall

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After a two-year absence, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, the popular event celebrating New Orleans’ beloved sandwich, is set to return this fall. The Oak Street Merchants, Residents and Property Owners, the group that organizes the annual event, announced the 14th annual festival will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Real Weddings: Hahn-Rush

Bride: Meredith Little Groom: Patrick Henning Date: August 20, 2021 Rehearsal Dinner: Brennan’s Hotel/Get Ready Location: Le Pavilion Hotel Ceremony: St. Louis Cathedral Reception: The... Bride: Christina Fowler Groom: Phillip Andrew Fisher Date: Feb. 5, 2022 Ceremony location: St. Louis Cathedral Reception location: Arnaud’s Coordinator: Kelly Sherlock Events Gown:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Dine Al Fresco at Miss River & Chemin à la Mer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Located inside Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, Miss River is James Beard award-winning Chef Alon Shaya’s “love letter to Louisiana.” Fans of Shaya and Miss River alike can now enjoy blossoming garden views during brunch, lunch and dinner as they indulge in their favorite dishes and libations al fresco, including Shaya’s spirited take on beloved local dishes like the Clay Pot Dirty Rice with seared duck breast, duck egg yolk and scallions; and Duck and Andouille Gumbo with dark roux, filé, Louisiana rice, potato salad, and spring onions. Patio seating is available on a first come first served basis, weekdays during lunch from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-10 p.m. as well as during brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pride parade in jeopardy due to steep cleanup cost

NEW ORLEANS — A dilemma over trash is putting the New Orleans Pride parade in jeopardy. The parade, which celebrates the city’s diversity, doesn’t have a garbage contract in place. “We have been calling numerous companies,” said parade organizer and general manger of OZ New Orleans Sarah...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Getting There

Don’t stress about how you’re going to make it to your wedding. With so many options for couples in New Orleans — whether you want to make it to your ceremony by land, air or sea — you can arrive in style. Each choice has its own charm and beauty and can be tailored to your wedding ceremony, so all you have to do is enjoy the ride.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Real-Life Filming Locations from Where the Crawdads Sing

We're getting closer to the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, and the buzz around Reese Witherspoon's movie adaptation grows louder every day. Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie is also told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
A New Orleans Nana’s Tomato Sauce

When Elizabeth M. Williams was growing up in New Orleans, a pot of simmering tomato sauce was a fixture on her Nana’s (or grandmother’s) stove. Balancing just the right amount of sweet—gained from grated carrots rather than sugar—and savory—thanks in part to dissolved anchovies at the base—the sauce adorned the pastas, chicken stews, roasts, and sausages made by her grandmother, who immigrated from Sicily in 1910 when she was eighteen years old. “And now I cook the sauce all the time,” says Williams, a founder of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. In fact, Williams deems the recipe so elemental that she gave it a place of honor within her new book, Nana’s Creole Italian Table, in both the condiment section and on the cover.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gambel Communications Welcomes Amanda Roberts

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 3-5

A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Orleans Parish property transfers for May 23-27, 2022; see list and other sales

Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...

