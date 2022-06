After a bittersweet first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves is hitting the gym early to make sure he can help L.A. bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22. Reaves broke into the Lakers’ starting lineup during his debut campaign in a stunning development for a player who signed with L.A. as an undrafted free agent last summer. The Oklahoma product racked up 19 starts in 61 games, clocking in 23.2 minutes per night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO