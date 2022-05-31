ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesilla, NM

Locally made horror film ‘Bedridden’ has June 5 screening at Fountain Theatre

By Bulletin Report
lascrucesbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bedridden,” a locally made horror film, will have a special screening at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Fountain Theatre, 2469 Calle de Guadalupe, on the historic plaza in Mesilla. There will be a question-and-answer period with the cast and crew after the screening,...

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

