La Crosse superintendent discusses changes in SRO program.

It’s time to show off, La Crosse. The city has an opportunity to show all it has to offer as thousands of people from across the state descend on La Crosse today and tomorrow. UW-La Crosse is hosting the state high school track and field meet starting this morning, which will bring more than 3000 athletes and an estimated 21,000 fans. The event likely brings more people to town this weekend than any other, outside of Oktoberfest. Many of them may be coming to La Crosse for the first time, and we want to make sure they leave with a good impression. Many will take in the area’s natural beauty while they are here, perhaps driving up Grandad Bluff or checking out area restaurants. This event has a huge economic impact for the city, to the tune of $4 million, so we want them to enjoy the experience in the hopes they will come back again someday. We can help make their experience enjoyable by being friendly, helping them with directions or tips on places to eat. When driving, we can slow down and wave pedestrians across our streets. These little things can make a difference. So, let’s show some hospitality this weekend and make sure those who are visiting our city have an enjoyable experience.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO