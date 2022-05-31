Jackson College Summer Concert Series Returns

Daniel (Beep) Mark Martin was born in Lansing, MI on June 4, 1966, and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022. He is survived by his son and daughter in-law, Colton and Mary Martin. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Laurie (Bill) Kemp, Douglas (Lynn Cohen) Martin, Diane (Ben Platte) Schaibly, Sandra (Troy Moulton) Martin, sister in-law, Holly Nichols and many nieces and nephews. Beep is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Carol Martin and his brother, Jeffrey Martin. Growing up on the farm, Beep was an avid horseback rider, hunter (deer and snake) and fisherman. He had many talents and hobbies from chopping down trees to helping at Eagle Park or taking the younger kids to horse shows. He considered himself a competitive Cribbage player and jack of all trades. Beep was the most easy-going guy you could ever meet. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. He would not hesitate to help anyone. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

