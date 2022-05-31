ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson College Summer Concert Series Returns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 31, 2022 10:55 AM) Jackson College has announced the return of the Summer Concert Series on the Potter Center’s “back patio” this summer. For years, the College presented the Front Porch Concert Series. Now, with renovations and improvements to the Potter Center, the...

jtv.tv

jtv.tv

Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 5, 2022

The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Highlights and Interviews from this weeks James R. Selby Track & Field Classic. Ductz of Mid-Michigan presents the Scholar Athlete of the Week: Elly Trefry from Michigan Center High School. JTV Sports Special: The James R. Selby Track & Field Classic. Taped...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of June 3, 4, and 5, 2022

Paws in the Park. Paws in the Park is back this year and it’s in Downtown Jackson again! Join us for our annual Paws in the Park 2-day event, featuring the famous Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show! We will have our chip-timed 5k, a shorter 1-mile-mile ‘Woof Walk,’ and a new Doggie Dash just for kids. Food will be provided by the Jackson Breakfast Rotary. We’ll also have raffles, games for the humans and canines, vendors, demos by Michigan Search and Rescue dogs, and more fun at a family-friendly and safe event focused on raising money for abandoned pets and programs at Cascades Humane Society! All registered participants will receive a Paws in the Park t-shirt and a swag bag from our sponsors! In addition, all 5k participants will receive a unique finishers medal or another comparable item. Today’s Schedule of Events: (Canine Stars Shows and light concessions only) Canine Stars Show #1, 6:00 pm-6:30 pm. Canine Stars Show #2, 7:00pm-7:30pm. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

The Rose Parade is here! These are the details.

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County Rose Parade is happening this weekend for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m excited for it to happen,” Jim Francis, Jackson County Rose Festival president, said. “The participation is there and I just hope people will come out and enjoy it.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Friday, June 3, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Friday Dr. Matt Badtke, Science Chair, Jackson College. Ben Jones, President, & Kayla Coronel, Marketing Manager, US Staffing. Phil Fischmeister, Director of Golf, Cascades Golf Course. 9 AM and 11 AM. (replay from June 2) Friday on The Bart Hawley Show: Kelby Wallace, Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
