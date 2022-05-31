ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Premiere: St4r Contemplates a Situationship on “50 Miles”

By Sydney Brasil
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto artist St4r has returned with a music video for his third single of the year, “50 miles.”. Detailing the anxieties of a situationship, “50 miles” is a vulnerable and authentic look of what it means to be...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson Run Through the 6ix in ‘The Man From Toronto’ Trailer

After a lengthy two years, Netflix has finally released a trailer for the highly-anticipated film The Man From Toronto—featuring absolutely nobody from Toronto. The new action-comedy, directed by Patrick Hughes, features a star-studded lineup: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, and Ellen Barkin. The movie began filming in Toronto in October of 2020, after a mandatory two-week quarantine period for non-Canadian cast and crew members.
MOVIES
Complex

Polo G Releases New Song and Video “Distraction”

Polo G has returned with the slick video for his new single “Distraction.”. The track serves as the Chicago rapper’s first new solo music since the arrival of the deluxe edition of Hall of Fame last year. The lyrics see Polo getting introspective about not receiving enough respect for his talent, and opening up about his battle with drug addiction.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Vanity Plate#St4r
Complex

Eva Shaw Taps Pressa and Thouxanbanfauni on “EASTERISLAND”

Ahead of her album SOLO dropping June 17, Toronto producer Eva Shaw has shared its final single, “EASTERISLAND.”. Featuring fellow Torontonian Pressa and Thouxanbanfauni, the track shows off Shaw’s signature production style, beginning and ending with her iconic tagline “Eva Shaw on the DAW.”. The pairing of...
MUSIC
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video for “Plan B”

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the official video for her track “Plan B.”. The visual, directed by Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino, arrived Thursday following Megan’s sharing of a teaser clip in which she tagged the official Mugler account. As fans will note, Megan has worn the label in the past, including multiple looks as part of the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in May.
MUSIC
Complex

Consequence Apologizes to Drake After Getting Involved in Kanye Feud and Dissing Toronto Rapper on Song

Consequence has offered an apology to Drake, whom he dissed multiple times last year amid Kanye West’s beef with the Canadian rapper. “Petty energy ain’t it for 2022,” wrote Consequence, who shared his apology on Instagram alongside a message from Drake’s right-hand man Noah ‘40’ Shebib dated Nov, 2016. “A few years ago, Drake had Ye & I over to cook up n catch a vibe. As an OG. I owe @champagnepapi an apology for letting the competition over the LP’s spiral out of control. Pardon me for whatever was said about you or your loved ones. Keep doing you bro.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

The Ascension of Jason Lee: How Hollywood Unlocked’s Founder Went From Covering Viral Moments to Creating Them

On a Thursday evening in mid-January, a 15-second video clip populated everyone’s timelines. Drake’s “Come Thru” was playing in the background as Madonna and her straight blonde hair shimmied on a couch. To her left was an almost fully reclined Kanye West and his then–partner-in-paparazzi Julia Fox, both wearing black gloves. Fox’s leg was straddled over West’s as she glanced down at her abs and gently glided her hand up her thigh in a nonchalant but knowing way. And to Madonna’s right was Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown, both sitting with their hands clasped together, bopping their heads as if they were at their own party.
Complex

Rick Ross Criticizes Those Who Think ‘Begging’ Will Help Them

Rick Ross is convinced “begging” will get you nowhere in life. The 46-year-old hip-hop mogul shared his thoughts via Instagram this week, claiming those who want handouts are “fucked up” and detached from reality. “I already know how it go. That’s why I go hard, because...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Eight Ways to Give Dad the Gift of Grooming & Style this Father’s Day

Father’s Day comes every year. And year after year, many of us find ourselves in the same position: struggling to find something cool to gift to dad. What can one possibly give the man who has it all? Stop fretting, folks. Instead of agonizing over gifts again, simply read our guide to giving dad the best Father’s Day present ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

The Best New Australian Music from May 2022

We’re back at it for May 2022. We’ve got new music from BTS collaborators Cosmo’s Midnight, two of Queensland’s best spitters Lisi and Nokz and something completely different with West Sydney’s Speed. Your new favourite track is somewhere on this page, all you’ve gotta do is find it.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Future’s New “Puffin on Zootiez” Video

Future is maintaining the momentum of his No. 1 album I Never Liked You by dropping the psychedelic new visuals for his song “Puffin on Zootiez.”. One of many fan favorite tracks, viewers get to see a glimpse of Future’s world through rose-tinted glasses as scenes shift through dimly lit spaces with varying colors. Future remains the primary focus, with his silhouette being the clearest image throughout.
MUSIC
Complex

Purity Ring Talk Touring, ‘Graves’ EP, and Ten Years of ‘Shrines’

After a slew of cancellations, Purity Ring are on their first tour since 2017. It helps that the North American tour coincides with their newest release, Graves, out tomorrow. Despite Megan James and Corin Roddick having three albums under their belts, this is the Edmonton electronic duo’s first EP—born so they could let go of a song they’d been sitting on for eight years.
ROCK MUSIC
Complex

Tinker Hatfield Talks Design Outside of Sneakers, Instagram, & Travis Scott

In the sneaker world, there isn’t much Tinker Hatfield hasn’t done. He’s drawn up designs for superstar athletes ranging from Michael Jordan to Bo Jackson. He’s introduced new technologies such as visible Air that set the tone for Nike’s output for decades to come. He’s even created entirely new categories like cross-training and was one of the minds responsible for bringing Nike’s self-lacing Back to the Future shoes to life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Gucci Mane Celebrates His Wife Keyshia Ka’oir in Video for New Track “Mrs. Davis”

Nearly five years after Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot, the couple showcases their love in the video for the Atlanta rapper’s new single “Mrs. Davis.”. The track doubles as a tribute to Keyshia, and for good reason. Since meeting Gucci in 2010, Ka’oir has stayed by Mr. Zone 6’s side through thick and thin, including when he spent two years behind bars after pleading guilty to a firearm possession charge in 2014.
MUSIC
Complex

Lakeyah and Latto Connect for New Single and Video “Mind Yo Business”

Fresh off the release of her new single “I Look Good,” Milwaukee-born rapper Lakeyah taps Latto for her latest offering, “Mind Yo Business.”. “I got the chance to collab with one of my favorite new era rap girls!” Lakeyah said about joining forces with Latto. “Both the song and the video are fire. I can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Mind Yo Business.’”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy