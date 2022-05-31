ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Stafford County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RerXa_0fvlKvOf00

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County Sunday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Stafford County deputies responded to a call for a serious multi-vehicle crash on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road.

Upon their arrival, officers found bother drivers and a passenger dead at the scene.

Missing women identified in James River incident at Bosher’s Dam

According to police, 38-year-old Tamar Williams, of Woodbridge, had been driving a 1995 Lexus SC300 at high-speed southbound on Austin Ridge Drive. He was accompanied by 35-year-old Andrea Forte, of Stafford, in the passenger seat.

Williams allegedly lost control of the vehicle and went into oncoming traffic. The passenger side of the Lexus struck the front of a northbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Tamara Williams of Fredericksburg. The two drivers are not related.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday night and again on Monday for accident reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lexus#Hyundai#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Washington

Driver Arrested Days After Virginia Man Killed in Hit-and-Run

A suspect has surrendered to authorities in a hit-and-run case that killed a Northern Virginia man and led the victim's family to plead for the driver to come forward. The victim, Keith Ballard, was walking along Harrison Road near Meadow Park Drive in Spotsylvania when he was struck by a car a little after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The driver didn’t stop to help, didn’t call 911 and just took off, authorities said. A man riding his bike on the sidewalk discovered Ballard’s body.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Northbound I-395 blocked after high speed chase ends

(Updated at 2:25 p.m.) Northbound I-395 traffic is partially blocked at King Street, near Arlington border, after a reported high speed chase involving Virginia State Police. After the chase ended with a crash, an apparent arrest could be seen being made in the middle of the highway, with a man kneeling down with his hands in the air.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a Woodstock woman who died Monday has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. Patricia Smith died after her car collided with a train in downtown Harrisonburg. Smith leaves behind children, stepchildren and siblings. Her brother, Bruce Bellamy, said she was a dedicated and loving woman.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy