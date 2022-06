Video filmed and produced by James England, Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital 2022. The Angels Team of Century Twenty-One Advantage Realty, comprised of local realtors Tina Clay, April Nalle, and Ronda Tipton, recently partnered with Colonial Flag Foundation to bring a Field of Honor to our community in recognition of the nation’s Veterans and active duty service members. HealingField.org states “Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor All Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.”

SOMERSET, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO