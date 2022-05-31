Lancashire seamer Luke Wood named in England's ODI squad for the first time as new coach Matthew Mott picks his squad for inaugural tour of the Netherlands in June, with Jason Roy also picked following suspended international ban

Matthew Mott has picked his first squad since being named as the new white-ball head coach of the England men's cricket team, with two uncapped players named for next month's tour of the Netherlands.

Lancashire fast bowler Luke Wood and Gloucestershire paceman David Payne have both been named in the squad for the three-game series.

ODI captain Eoin Morgan will lead the 14-strong squad for the inaugural tour of Holland from June 17-22, while star batsman Jason Roy is named in an England squad for the first time since being handed a suspended two-game international ban in March.

Matthew Mott has picked his squad for England's ODI tour of the Netherlands in June

Lancashire fast bowler Luke Wood (left) is named in the squad for the first time while Jason Roy is also in the 14-strong side

Surrey's Roy, a few weeks before his ban for 'conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute', took a short break from cricket and skipped the lucrative IPL.

On selecting his first squad, Mott said: 'I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge. We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience.

'We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower.

'Luke Wood deserves his call-up. He has been consistent for Lancashire over the past 12 months and we have been monitoring his progression. If given a chance to play, I'm sure he will make most of his opportunity.

'This is a historic occasion for the sport and the first time England Men have played The Netherlands in an ODI series. We can't wait to head over to Amsterdam and put on a show for the thousands of fans travelling to support the team.

Mott takes up his England role after guiding Australia's women to World Cup glory in April

'The ODI side has had limited opportunities and last played in July. However, with about 18 months to the next ICC 50 over World Cup in India, our preparation will start ramping up with nine matches over the summer and a busy winter ahead against strong opponents.'

Test captain Ben Stokes is not named in the squad, with the three ODI games falling in-between the second and third New Zealand Test matches. Similarly, Jonny Bairstow does not feature.

England will also have ODI matches at home against India and South Africa later in the summer.

ENGLAND'S SQUAD FOR TOUR OF THE NETHERLANDS

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

David Payne (Gloucestershire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)