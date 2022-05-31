ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Masked woman arrested after attempting to steal groceries at Winn-Dixie in The Villages

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who had been wearing a mask was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal groceries at a Winn-Dixie supermarket in The Villages. Sara Vianney Rincon Chavez, 29, of Wildwood, made two trips to the Winn-Dixie store at Pinellas Plaza and each time attempted to steal a cartload of groceries, according...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 33

Shaundra Kilgore
3d ago

if it was electronics or other things I wouldn't uphold her but food this is sad, so I hope she sees this , because if she is hungry or has kids that are plz pm me

Reply(1)
4
Sonia Gonzalez
4d ago

Groceries unreal people Let’s donate to the people who don’t have food don’t consider that a theft

Reply(5)
8
Joyce Wackerling
4d ago

Another glaring example of absolute disrespect and just repeatedly stealing!!!! Evidently she was never taught thou shall NOT steal or gave thought to try to get some sort of assistance if she had no means to buy groceries. Maybe she should write to Biden and Kamala for help.

Reply(1)
4
