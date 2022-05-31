Minnetonka resident Katy Tessman to perform June 9 at the 318 Cafe in Excelsior

After a 20-year pause from songwriting, Minnetonka resident Katy Tessman returns to the stage with new music and a new band. On Thursday, June 9, Tessman will be performing at the 318 Cafe in Excelsior to celebrate the release of her new single “Piece by Piece (the best news of all)” featuring her 19-year-old son, Louis Stanoch, who plays lead guitar in Tessman’s band.

As a singer-songwriter, she uses the experiences she’s gained through breast cancer survival, heartbreak, and motherhood to express herself through music. During her performance hiatus, Tessman has raised two sons, fought a victorious battle with breast cancer, authored an award-winning children’s book entitled “Our Mama is a Beautiful Garden,” and was named CHANGEMAKER by the Minnesota Women’s Press.

The 318 Cafe is located at 318 Water Street in Excelsior. Dinner service starts at 6 p.m. and music is at 8 p.m. Mark Schirmacher will perform an opening set. This event is open to all ages; tickets are $10 and can be reserved at: https://www.exploretock.com/318cafe/event/328162/mark-schirmacher-katy-tessman)