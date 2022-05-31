ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Fire at Omaha chemical company prompts temporary evacuation

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a three-alarm fire that raged through a Nebraska chemical plant was extinguished and nearby residents who were initially...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Omaha fire latest news – Nebraska city evacuated as ‘propane tanks explode & walls collapse’ in Nox Crete chemical blaze

A CHEMICAL fire has spurred evacuations in Omaha as "propane tanks explode and walls collapse" in the frightening blaze at the Nox Crete building, reports say. Shocking photos from the hellish scene emerged on social media late on Monday evening, showing thick, black smoke clouds billowing over the Nebraska city's downtown area.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

'My heart just shattered': Friend remembers Lincoln crash victim

LINCOLN, Neb. — We're learning more about the crash that killed two women and put 20 other people in the hospital. According to a Lincoln police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding and later tested positive for marijuana. The report shows he's from Omaha and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

24 Year Old Man Arrested After Lincoln Standoff

A more than three hour standoff Thursday afternoon near 13th and D Street in Lincoln ended in the arrest of a 24 year old man. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says Jesse Salamanca was wanted for firing shots into a house near Highway 34 and Northwest 27th Street last Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Fitzpatrick
klin.com

Lincoln Apartment Fire Causes $150k Damage

Flames were coming from a third story apartment complex balcony near 14th and Superior when Lincoln firefighters arrived Sunday afternoon. “It was a cigarette improperly disposed of and that fire caused $150,000 in damage,” says LFR’s Nancy Crist. She says the fire got into the walls and...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
AOL Corp

2 dead, 19 taken to hospital after major crash in Lincoln, Nebraska

Two people were killed and 19 others taken to hospital following a major crash in Lincoln, Nebraska, police said Monday. The Lincoln Police Department said in a tweet at around 1:30 a.m. ET Monday that officers were investigating a "fatality accident" after receiving initial reports of multiple vehicles crashing into a large crowd.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Company#Chemical Plant#Downtown Omaha#Accident#Ap#Battalion
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Suspect Taken Into Custody In SW Iowa

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska suspect has been taken into custody in Council Bluffs after crashing his vehicle during a car chase. Twenty-nine-year-old Vernon Williams make a court appearance in Douglas County, Nebraska last week. Williams is accused of threatening a car dealer with a hammer last November. Authorities say he got free when he ran out of a hospital emergency room, carjacked a woman, and was finally recaptured after the crash near the Iowa School for the Deaf.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

NW Iowa teen dies in rollover of overloaded UTV

A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Panhandle Post

Omaha hits new strides in construction activity

OMAHA — The signs are plentiful: newly framed houses around town, freshly bulldozed land, tower cranes dotting the skyline. Now a recently released report reinforces that construction activity in Nebraska’s largest city has reached new heights in several ways. According to the City of Omaha’s latest annual “Building...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy