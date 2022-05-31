Fire at Omaha chemical company prompts temporary evacuation

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska suspect has been taken into custody in Council Bluffs after crashing his vehicle during a car chase. Twenty-nine-year-old Vernon Williams make a court appearance in Douglas County, Nebraska last week. Williams is accused of threatening a car dealer with a hammer last November. Authorities say he got free when he ran out of a hospital emergency room, carjacked a woman, and was finally recaptured after the crash near the Iowa School for the Deaf.

