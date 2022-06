ST. PETERBSBURG — The Rays have known the ongoing series of injuries to their bullpen was going to catch up to them at some point. Manager Kevin Cash suggested Friday that the time was nearing with the news that top reliever JP Feyereisen was going to be sidelined a few weeks by a shoulder injury, saying, “we’re getting a little thin down there.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO