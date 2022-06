In the spirit of collaboration and inclusion, the Orange County Mayor?s Veterans Advisory Council?s overall mission aims to encourage building stronger relationships and resources among the various Military Service organizations within our community. The council?s primary goal is to inform the public about the importance of our veterans and their service to our Country. In addition, the Veterans Advisory Council works to support our local veterans to enhance their life through healthcare, job programs/placements and business initiatives through community engagement and outreach.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO