UTICA, N.Y. -- Two minors have been charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle after a chase that left a Utica Police officer injured. On Wednesday evening Utica police were sent to the area of Second and Blandina streets to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. When officers attempted to speak with the driver and enter the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, hit an officer with the vehicle in the process. A police SUV was also struck and damaged.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO