Authorities: 19-year-old from Calcasieu one of two to escape from St. Martinville youth facility

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 2, 2022, that on June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. Howard Evans, 36, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Evans was driving west on LA 30 in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2021 Freightliner tanker was being driven east on LA 30 at the same time. Evans crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane, and collided with the tanker head-on for unknown reasons. The Impala was engulfed in flames after the impact.
