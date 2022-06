Tom Brady got his first win in The Match in three tries, but it took a birdie putt from Aaron Rodgers for the Bucs quarterback to earn the bracelet that goes to the victors. The 12-hole golf match featured four quarterbacks Wednesday night, with no PGA Tour golfers participating for the first time in the six years of the event. Rodgers and Brady took on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match VI at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO